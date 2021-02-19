Wynter Huskie hits clutch 3, gets big steal in the 4th as Coconino girls make double-digit comeback to beat Thunderbird

She scored 12 of her 20 total points in the final quarter and converted a 3-pointer that gave her team the lead at 51-50 with 1:24, and came up with a clutch steal off a chaotic in the final minute to help put the game on ice for the Panthers.

“Honestly, it came down to me just trusting that they were gonna fix what they were missing,” Panthers head coach Cassie Schrader said. “I don't want to over-coach and I don’t want to under-coach, but with the group that I have I was able to just trust them to make the right plays.”

Schrader’s passion for her team and the game was on full display once the final buzzer sounded, as she was very vocal and emotional, huddling her team together, giving high fives and hugging her players after the comeback win.

Schrader also said her team's determination and ability to overcome the odds was massive.

“We fought through foul trouble, we fought through turnovers and we were able to just hit key shots late in the game,” she said. “I always tell them, 'If you are open, take it.' This was the first time for a lot of them that they were in this kind of crunch-time situation, and the seniors did their job by making sure to lift each other up. I told them that they knew what they were doing, so start doing it right, and luckily they did.”

The Panthers improve to 8-3 on the season and will get a few days of rest before taking the floor again, as they will take on Shadow Mountain on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

