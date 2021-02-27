Wudtee connects with Owen for game-winner in season-opening win over Southern Utah

That game-winning play to Owen wasn't really drawn up the way it happened.

Owen said he improvised a bit on the play and Wudtee said the ball was supposed to get to Owen quicker than it did. The offense had to freestyle it a bit.

"They rolled a safety down and it kinda got blown up," Owen said. " ... Keondre put it right where I could get it. It was emotional after the game, it was awesome. ... I just turned upfield and sat in the middle. ... I had all faith in Keondre and he would put it where the ball needed to be."

Wudtee finished his first career start 17-of-25 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Owen ended the day with four catches for 62 yards and the one score.

It took Wudtee a bit to settle in, as the offense couldn’t get much rolling at all in the first half with one score by halftime.

The only scoring the Lumberjacks could muster up in the first 29 minutes was a safety and a pick-six by freshman cornerback Kamdan Hightower in his first collegiate game. The offense finally scored with a minute left in the first half off a five-yard run by Jeiel Stark that put Northern Arizona down just 20-15.