Wudtee connects with Owen for game-winner in season-opening win over Southern Utah

A T-shirt toss to nobody, a public address announcer trying to get a stadium with almost no fans inside excited, plus a game-winning touchdown with two seconds left.
Football in the Walkup Skydome is a bit of a weird experience right now.
With two seconds left, making his first career college start, Lumberjacks quarterback Keondre Wudtee rolled to his left and hit Coleman Owen for the game-winning touchdown from 2 yards out to give Northern Arizona a spring-opening win, 34-33, over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds Saturday.
The final drive was a quick and a deliberate set of plays. It took just 53 seconds and started way back at the Northern Arizona 19-yard line. Southern Utah committed three separate pass inferences on the drive -- two coming on second down.
The drive took off once Wudtee hit tight end Matt Kempton for back-to-back big gains on basically the same play to set up the Lumberjacks at the 10-yard line in Thunderbirds territory with 11 seconds remaining in the contest.
Wudtee looked Kempton's way again on a rollout but threw the ball into the turf short of his target, leaving five seconds on the clock. Then the Thunderbirds made their biggest mistake, a defensive pass interference in the end zone that gave the host one last play.
That game-winning play to Owen wasn't really drawn up the way it happened.
Owen said he improvised a bit on the play and Wudtee said the ball was supposed to get to Owen quicker than it did. The offense had to freestyle it a bit.
"They rolled a safety down and it kinda got blown up," Owen said. " ... Keondre put it right where I could get it. It was emotional after the game, it was awesome. ... I just turned upfield and sat in the middle. ... I had all faith in Keondre and he would put it where the ball needed to be."
Wudtee finished his first career start 17-of-25 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Owen ended the day with four catches for 62 yards and the one score.
It took Wudtee a bit to settle in, as the offense couldn’t get much rolling at all in the first half with one score by halftime.
The only scoring the Lumberjacks could muster up in the first 29 minutes was a safety and a pick-six by freshman cornerback Kamdan Hightower in his first collegiate game. The offense finally scored with a minute left in the first half off a five-yard run by Jeiel Stark that put Northern Arizona down just 20-15.
The defense struggled to get off the field at times but this time around made some key stops late to get the offense chances -- which didn't happen much at all during the 2019 season. The Thunderbirds dominated time of possession 40:03 to 19:57.
It took Wudtee and the offense about 30 seconds to get back on the board after the Stark TD. Wudtee hit Stacy Chukwumezie, who was streaking down the right sideline for a 55-yard score and the Lumberjacks’ first lead of the game at 21-20 at the 14:27 mark of the third quarter.
From there the offenses traded scores a bit more, both defenses forcing stops when needed until the Lumberjacks' go-ahead drive to win it.
"One thing about Keondre is he is one of the smarter guys I have been around," Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said. " ... He did a great job on that last drive. ... He did an unbelievable job of finding the open guy in coverages."
Fresh at corner
There were some growing pains at defensive back, especially cornerback, but nothing that was surprising.
The Lumberjacks rolled out two freshmen at corner, Hightower and Morgan Vest. The two made some big plays, like Hightower’s pick-six and a few key pass breakups, but they also made some critical mistakes that are expected of young players at this point.
"We knew when we were going to line up with those guys there was going to be some coverage issues," Ball said. "The main thing was that I thought we stayed vertically sound all day. We kept the ball in front of us and now we just have to do a better job on down and distance and understanding the situation and tighten up the coverage."
Southern Utah quarterback Justin Miller finished 29-of-40 passing for 288 yards, five touchdowns and one interception -- the pick-six to Hightower. Miller threw for a long of 41 and did most of his damage on short to intermediate throws.
Roster moves
The Lumberjacks were hit with some big changes before the game. All-Conference wide out Brandon Porter recently decided to opt out of the spring season but is expected to return for the fall season.
All-American kicker Luis Aguilar was held out of the game due to COVID-19 protocol but should be good to return next or the following week. Backup kicker Collin Robbins went 2 for 2 on PATs but missed his one field-goal chance from 31 yards out in the fourth quarter. The missed field goal would have cut the deficit down to 33-31.
Up next
The Lumberjacks hit the road next week to take on Eastern Washington in Cheney, Washington. Saturday's kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.
