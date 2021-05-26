Writer Ron Clements makes stop in Flagstaff for latest sports travel book

Ron Clements, a tenured sports writer and two-time published author, traveled more than half the distance of the United States, including a stop in Flagstaff, in his quest to document sports along Route 66.

His book “RoadTrip America: A Sports Fan’s Guide to Route 66” chronicles his road trip from Chicago to Los Angeles, stopping in many of the sports towns and conducting interviews with many of the athletes and athletic personalities along the way.

The book is set for sale in August.

Clements and his wife decided in 2018 to live permanently in an RV and travel the country. They visited each of the 30 MLB stadiums in 2018 and in 2019 published “Home Run on Wheels: Chronicling the Baseball Trip of a Lifetime While Raising Awareness of the Needs of Children in the Foster System.”

“When that was done, my wife asked me what my next book was going to be, and I realized that there have been travel books about Route 66 but never one that was specifically about the sports on it, so I figured that would be my next project,” Clements said.

His interviews -- Clements conducted more than 60 in the span of several months -- allowed him to tell the story according to those who have lived it, rather than simply his own experience.