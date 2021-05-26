Writer Ron Clements makes stop in Flagstaff for latest sports travel book

Ron Clements, a tenured sports writer and two-time published author, traveled more than half the distance of the United States, including a stop in Flagstaff, in his quest to document sports along Route 66.
His book “RoadTrip America: A Sports Fan’s Guide to Route 66” chronicles his road trip from Chicago to Los Angeles, stopping in many of the sports towns and conducting interviews with many of the athletes and athletic personalities along the way.
The book is set for sale in August.
Clements and his wife decided in 2018 to live permanently in an RV and travel the country. They visited each of the 30 MLB stadiums in 2018 and in 2019 published “Home Run on Wheels: Chronicling the Baseball Trip of a Lifetime While Raising Awareness of the Needs of Children in the Foster System.”
“When that was done, my wife asked me what my next book was going to be, and I realized that there have been travel books about Route 66 but never one that was specifically about the sports on it, so I figured that would be my next project,” Clements said.
His interviews -- Clements conducted more than 60 in the span of several months -- allowed him to tell the story according to those who have lived it, rather than simply his own experience.
“I didn’t want it to be just mine, because the people who live and work in these sports communities know it so much better than I would, and so I included their voices,” he said.
The journey started in September 2019 attending a Chicago Blackhawks hockey game and ended in Los Angeles, where Clements took in basketball at both the Staples Center at a Lakers game and UCLA at Pauley Pavilion.
Pauley Pavilion was one of Clements’ highlights on the trip, which spanned several months. He also enjoyed watching men’s and women’s basketball at the University of New Mexico and experiencing the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Not far on the list of highlights, though, was taking in a Northern Arizona football game.
On Nov. 29, 2019, Clements attended the Lumberjacks’ 60-53 overtime loss against Idaho at the Walkup Skydome. It was quarterback Case Cookus’ final game of the season for Northern Arizona, and was one of the highest-scoring games
“That was definitely one of the highlights because it was such a crazy game and I was fortunate enough to be there,” Clements said.
Doing more than simply viewing the exciting contest, at halftime Clements spoke with play-by-play announcer Mitch Strohman about Lumberjack sports and the athletic culture in Flagstaff.
He also went on a self-guided tour of both Coconino and Flagstaff high schools, taking in both athletics and the natural beauty of the geography.
“The area is just gorgeous. When you think of Arizona you think of desert and the Grand Canyon, but it snowed when we were in Flagstaff in November, 2019,” Clements said. “It’s a beautiful area, the state in general is just beautiful.”
He ended his journey in California in early December of 2019 and began writing.
Clements self-published “Home Run on Wheels” years earlier. The process was “frustrating” and he enlisted the help of a publisher for “RoadTrip America: A Sports Fan’s Guide to Route 66,” having learned his lesson the first time.
Having a publisher has allowed him to set up several book signing events throughout Route 66. One is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 5 in Flagstaff. Clements is working with the local chamber of commerce to secure the date and time.
Before the book is even out though, it has already garnered attention. Men’s Journal ranked Clements’ second release as No. 16 on its “Best New Books of 2021: Page-Turning Fiction, Non-Fiction, Memoirs, and More” list.
“I’m on a list with James Patterson and Seth Rogen, so that’s pretty cool. That’s something that I still can’t quite wrap my head around,” Clements said.
“RoadTrip America” is set for sale Aug. 3 on Amazon and other book sellers.