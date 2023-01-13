Wrestlers filling gaps for Coconino to keep it on the map

A few key wrestlers didn't return to the mats for the Coconino Panthers this season, but that doesn't mean it's time to count the team out as a threat once the postseason arrives.

With the likes of Anthony Escalera, Jaren Chastain and Trey Wood choosing to sit the season out after helping the Panthers win the Section Three tournament last season and placing fifth at the 2022 Division III state meet, other athletes have been stepping up to keep the program strong. The team has also had to deal with the loss of key seniors, such as Nickolas Phillips, Tony Hernandez and Michael Woods, to graduation.

Freshmen Rylan Smith and Michael Dries have played key roles in helping Coconino piece together the weight class puzzle, as well as the return of junior Bridger French, who sat out his sophomore year.

“Those are holes we had to fill that we were really counting on in terms of state tournament points," longtime Panthers coach Mike Schmieder said Thursday, a day after Coconino had its Senior Night matches. "So getting people back like Bridger to fill in those gaps is huge.”

Coconino topped Payson, who resides in Section II this season with the Panthers, on Wednesday, 42-26, and outlasted D-II Lake Havasu, 49-36.

Wrestling at 157 pounds this season, Bridger French won both matches Wednesday to improve his record to 15-2 and his brother, senior stud and multi-time state champ Cooper French, also cruised to two wins at 165 pounds. Meanwhile, Smith and Dries both went 1-1 Wednesday, with the former sitting at 10-12 and the latter at 10-8 so far this year.

“To be around .500 as a freshman is impressive, especially those lower weights,” Schmieder said.

And Schmieder hasn't made the season easy for the Panthers, front-loading the slate in order to get his younger, inexperienced wrestlers -- and even those who are getting back into the swing of things -- challenging time on the mats.

The veterans are also seeking to reach new levels for the Panthers this season. Senior Reed Merrell, a four-year varsity member, won both his matches Wednesday, making Senior Night even more special.

Merrell edged by his Payson opponent for a 6-4 decision in his favor at 175 pounds, and won his Lake Havasu matchup by fall in the first period. Merrell's father, who has been dealing with sickness, was able to attend the match and watch his son provide the Panthers with some key victories as Coconino works to achieve a best seeding possible for the section tourney.

Merrell now holds a record of 19-7.

“He’s as dangerous as can be and he can score on anybody. He’s very unorthodox, so he’s so difficult to wrestle.” Schmieder said of his 175-pounder.

Bridger French has shown quick success in his return to the wrestling room. In his freshman year, he wrestled a lower weight, but now he can use his set of tools to lock horns with the competition at 157 pounds.

“We got him back in this year and he’s picking up right where he left off his freshman year," Schmieder said. "He’s doing a really good job, and one things about Bridger is he is so physically gifted and just so athletically gifted.”

The season isn't easing up any time soon for the Panthers, who will be competing in the prestigious Doc Wright Invitational this weekend in Winslow.

Schmieder expects to see his wrestlers make some noise and show that Coconino is beginning to smell blood at the invite that draws great wrestlers from all around the Southwest.

“I am really proud of these guys stepping up," he said of his wrestlers.