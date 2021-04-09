With sparse back-to-back game weeks after 2nd cancellation, NAU football returns to the field Saturday

Some players have likely been in contact tracing protocol, but it is not known how many players, if any, have contracted the virus during the season.

Players have also gotten over non-COVID-19 injuries, such as quarterback Keondre Wudtee getting healthy before the Weber State loss.

Then there is some bad. The team has had to alter its weekly schedule twice as it was preparing for a matchup that was swiftly canceled. The team has taken some days off and worked in closed practices during the extra bye weeks that were forced on the Lumberjacks.

In short, it is almost impossible to get into a week-to-week groove when games are swept out from under the team.

"It's probably the hardest thing," Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said. "Usually you're week-to-week and getting into a rhythm of how things are going, but we haven't made a big deal about it. We got out there and we scheduled practices -- I talk to the players a lot about how they want to do practice and keep them in the loop because they got some say in it. ... It's been really weird, really, really weird, but again, we are taking advantage of the practices and are trying to get better."