With sparse back-to-back game weeks after 2nd cancellation, NAU football returns to the field Saturday

The Northern Arizona football team has played games in back-to-back weeks just once this season.
That was the first two weeks of the season -- which were a last-second home win over Southern Utah (1-4) and a blowout loss at Eastern Washington (4-1). Since then, the Lumberjacks had a nearly three-week break between games due to Idaho pausing all team activities because of a COVID-19 breakout.
The Lumberjacks came out of the long pause and lost via a last-second, 50-yard heave against Weber State two weeks ago in Ogden, Utah. Key emphasis on the "two weeks ago," because the Lumberjacks are again entering a game off a longer-than-normal pause.
Northern Arizona football is making a habit of close, exciting finishes during this weird spring season.
Cal Poly completely ended its spring season over a week ago, a decision that led to the canceling of NAU's home game against Cal Poly scheduled for Saturday, April 3. That was the second home game lost -- the Idaho game the other.
So, after yet another pause and another wild finish, the Lumberjacks get Southern Utah for the second time this season. That itself is already odd, but that has been the way things are in the altered spring FCS season.
The pauses have been good, but also not good, for the Lumberjacks.
On one end, the team has gotten healthy and weathered unspecified COVID-19 protocol issues -- which have not been specified due to Northern Arizona Athletics' continued policy of keeping that info sparse.
Some players have likely been in contact tracing protocol, but it is not known how many players, if any, have contracted the virus during the season.
Players have also gotten over non-COVID-19 injuries, such as quarterback Keondre Wudtee getting healthy before the Weber State loss.
Then there is some bad. The team has had to alter its weekly schedule twice as it was preparing for a matchup that was swiftly canceled. The team has taken some days off and worked in closed practices during the extra bye weeks that were forced on the Lumberjacks.
In short, it is almost impossible to get into a week-to-week groove when games are swept out from under the team.
"It's probably the hardest thing," Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said. "Usually you're week-to-week and getting into a rhythm of how things are going, but we haven't made a big deal about it. We got out there and we scheduled practices -- I talk to the players a lot about how they want to do practice and keep them in the loop because they got some say in it. ... It's been really weird, really, really weird, but again, we are taking advantage of the practices and are trying to get better."
Southern Utah and Northern Arizona will play for the third time this year once the normal fall season rolls around -- that game will be the final Big Sky Conference meeting between the two as Southern Utah is joining the Western Athletic Conference following the 2021-22 academic year.
Southern Utah, meanwhile, hasn't had the same cancellation woes that the Lumberjacks have. The Thunderbirds have played all five of their games up to this point, but have just one win, which came against a Cal Poly team that cut its season short before it even could get a victory.
Tight finishes
Southern Utah, like Northern Arizona, has had a number of close finishes.
The Thunderbirds have lost their four games by a combined six points. Three losses were by just one point, including the last-second Lumberjacks win to open in the Skydome. The Thunderbirds' biggest loss was by three against No. 3 Weber State.
"They are really good," Ball said. " ... They might be the best 1-4 team around. So we got our hands full, but you know, it's more about us. We are trying to move forward."
The Lumberjacks meanwhile have a win via a last-second pass, and a loss via a last-second pass. If Saturday is anything like the first meeting, it could be another tight and exciting finish.
Game time
Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m., Saturday.
