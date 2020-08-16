With college football postponed, potential comebacks are halted

In between though, Vance admitted it's been a battle mentally. Even though the writing was on the wall once other FCS and FBS conferences began postponing or cutting games, Vance said it still wasn't easy when the news officially broke Aug. 7 that the Big Sky would postpone football.

Knowing the strain the delay and pandemic can cause mentally, Vance has found ways to help himself. Whether that be his teammates, the resources the Northern Arizona football team has provided, or even just his family keeping things in perspective, the options are there for him.

"My mom and my dad, they give me some perspective, like that I have more opportunity for school, more opportunity to get better," Vance said. "My younger siblings, they give me some perspective on life, because I can't play but they can't even go back to school. It just kinda resets me."

Brewington, who in his freshman season teamed up with former Lumberjacks star Emmanuel Butler as a solid duo, said he's leaned on his spirituality to get him through the mental challenges.

By the time he gets back on the field in spring -- assuming it happens -- it would mark two years since Brewington had played a snap of football.