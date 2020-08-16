With college football postponed, potential comebacks are halted

Everyone loves a good comeback-from-injury story but for a few Northern Arizona football players, the comeback is on hold a bit longer than planned.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Big Sky Conference to shut off the lights on football and postpone all fall sports until sometime in the spring. Now Brandon Lawless, along with teammates Tristen Vance and Chancellor Brewington, have to wait even longer to make their comeback to the gridiron.
Lawless' most recent injury -- which resulted in shoulder surgery -- took him out of competition after just the first three games of 2019. His season was short-lived and he was forced to wait nearly a year before getting a snap in a game.
While Lawless at least saw some game action last season, Vance and Brewington didn't get that chance. Vance injured his plantar fascia ligament before the 2019 season kicked off, and Brewington suffered an injury in spring camp in the offseason. Both were expected to be starters -- linebacker for Vance where he was second on the team in tackles in 2018, and wide out for Brewington -- and are now back to waiting.
None of them had any clue the decision was coming, aside from seeing other conferences make decisions and speculation leading up to the day it came. The coaching staff didn't know, and the team was prepping for a season just like any other year even with the uncertainty hanging over the team.
"Being a sixth-year senior, I got a lot of young kids asking, 'Brandon, what's happening?' and I say, 'Dude, I can't tell you what's happening, all I can tell you is we are getting ready to play a game until they tell us no,'" Lawless said.
Blessing in disguise
Once the decision came down from the conference, all three noted how difficult it was in the moment but they all hope to make good use of the time they now have.
Lawless has been a journeyman of sorts in is college career, starting out in junior college, then to West Virginia before finding his way to Flagstaff under then-head coach Jerome Souers.
He called the extra time a bit of a blessing, letting him hone in on his off-the-field passions, and he hopes others have done the same.
"After all my injuries I tell kids, 'I'm still lucky enough to be playing this game, but tomorrow you can wake up and the game's over. One wrong hit, one wrong step.,'" Lawless said. "Let's take this time, really get with our academic people, our life counselors, get our resumes together, everything."
Vance, a sixth-year senior because he received an extra year after missing all of 2019, said he's found a bit of relief in the delay like Lawless. He's taken the time to focus in on his master's degree in educational leadership program -- which he hopes to use some day as an athletics director.
In between though, Vance admitted it's been a battle mentally. Even though the writing was on the wall once other FCS and FBS conferences began postponing or cutting games, Vance said it still wasn't easy when the news officially broke Aug. 7 that the Big Sky would postpone football.
Knowing the strain the delay and pandemic can cause mentally, Vance has found ways to help himself. Whether that be his teammates, the resources the Northern Arizona football team has provided, or even just his family keeping things in perspective, the options are there for him.
"My mom and my dad, they give me some perspective, like that I have more opportunity for school, more opportunity to get better," Vance said. "My younger siblings, they give me some perspective on life, because I can't play but they can't even go back to school. It just kinda resets me."
Brewington, who in his freshman season teamed up with former Lumberjacks star Emmanuel Butler as a solid duo, said he's leaned on his spirituality to get him through the mental challenges.
By the time he gets back on the field in spring -- assuming it happens -- it would mark two years since Brewington had played a snap of football.
Similar to the red-light, green-light philosophy that Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball tells the team, Brewington said he knows he can't control the situation and will do what he can to make the best of it.
"That's what I've leaned into and I've found a lot of peace in that," Brewington said.
In the end all three noted the extra time could allow them and the team more time to get their bodies right.
Other options
Sometime this week the NCAA is expected to pass more legislation that protects Division I athletes' eligibility, which is good news if spring can't work for competition.
The D-I council recommended to the NCAA board of governors that eligibility should be protected for any student-athlete who opts out due to COVID-19, or any that play 50% or less of a season. Council also recommended an extension on top of an athlete's five years they usually get.
So, hypothetically, Vance and Lawless could be seventh-year seniors and Brewington would have an extra season if spring doesn't work -- and they all elect to stay and go another round.
"It's crazy to think about," Vance said of the chance of being a seventh-year senior. " ... It gives me more time to advance my schooling and potentially finishing an entire master's program."
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
