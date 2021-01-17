Winter sports preview: A look at all the local teams ahead of the season

Winter high school sports are happening after all following a cancellation and then a quick reinstatement by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Before the basketball season could even tip off there is already a change in plans with the Flagstaff-Coconino boys hoops opener canceled and subsequently rescheduled due to a positive case of COVID-19 within one of the programs.

It is still unclear which program had the positive, but will be clear when one of the teams miss time due to quarantine rules.

Here is all you need to know about each Flagstaff-based winter teams with the season starting up this week:

Girls basketball

Coconino: First-year head coach Cassie Schrader will get her debut after all. With the team’s top two leading scorers, Kianna Manuelito and Wynter Huskie, returning, the Panthers are in a good spot to continue last season's momentum.

Last season under former head coach Martin Reyes, the Panthers went 21-9 overall counting games outside the power-points slate and went 10-3 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region. The Panthers were knocked out of the 4A state tournament by none other than Flagstaff in the first round. The two will open the season against each other Tuesday.