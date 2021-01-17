Winter sports preview: A look at all the local teams ahead of the season

Winter high school sports are happening after all following a cancellation and then a quick reinstatement by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Before the basketball season could even tip off there is already a change in plans with the Flagstaff-Coconino boys hoops opener canceled and subsequently rescheduled due to a positive case of COVID-19 within one of the programs.
It is still unclear which program had the positive, but will be clear when one of the teams miss time due to quarantine rules.
Here is all you need to know about each Flagstaff-based winter teams with the season starting up this week:
Girls basketball
Coconino: First-year head coach Cassie Schrader will get her debut after all. With the team’s top two leading scorers, Kianna Manuelito and Wynter Huskie, returning, the Panthers are in a good spot to continue last season's momentum.
Last season under former head coach Martin Reyes, the Panthers went 21-9 overall counting games outside the power-points slate and went 10-3 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region. The Panthers were knocked out of the 4A state tournament by none other than Flagstaff in the first round. The two will open the season against each other Tuesday.
Flagstaff: The 4A Eagles are always a team to watch at this rate under head coach Tyrone Johnson.
A year removed from a 25-6, 13-0 Grand Canyon Region season, the Eagles return the bulk of what was a young and inexperienced squad. Gracelyn Nez should be back as a junior, and better yet, so should young star Miyah Verse, who enters her sophomore season a year after averaging 13.5 points and 9.7 boards across games including tournaments outside the regular season. The 6-foot-tall post has plenty of room to get better, and even with the graduation of sharpshooter Emma Doskicz she should have plenty of room to work in Johnson’s fast and open offense.
Northland Prep: A new coach in Keillynee Martinez has the 2A Spartans looking to get on track after a few seasons of sub-10 win marks. Northland Prep went 3-16 overall counting games outside the power-points schedule and went 3-9 in 2A Central play.
Leading scorer Ana Nicole graduated, leaving sophomore Heather Hayden as the top returning scorer assuming she suits up for the Spartans in 2021. The Spartans are scheduled to open at Desert Heights Prep on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Basis: The 1A Basis Yeti have increased their power-point schedule win total each of the past two seasons, and with head coach Chris Bayer and leading scorer Marcus Dufek back for more the Yeti could continue the trend.
Dufek averaged a team-high 15.9 points per game to go along with 10 rebounds per game. His running mate Nick San Souci has since graduated leaving a 12.7-points-per-game sized hole for the team to fill this season.
The Yeti are scheduled to open the season against Ash Fork, Friday at home.
Coconino: Head coach Mike Moran noted how sad he was for his group of seniors when the winter season was called off at first.
Now that loaded group gets its chance.
The Panthers return 4A Grand Canyon Region defensive player of the year Jacob Begay, Preston Olney -- who won the award as a sophomore in 2018-19 -- and all-around bruiser Manuel Cardoza. Olney was also a 4A All-Conference Second Team member a year ago.
Coconino is an easy dark horse contender in a loaded 4A this season. The biggest question that needs to be answered: who plays the five spot? For now, it looks like noted football standouts Andy Ruiz and Peirson Watson could fill that hole in the paint for Coconino. The Panthers netted 22 wins a year ago and lost nine, going 11-1 in region play.
Coconino is scheduled to open the season against Lee Williams at home on Friday.
Flagstaff: Nick Sneezy will be hunting 3s, Nick Morrow will be a literal massive presence in the paint giving Eagles head coach Nick Walton a dangerous and up-and-coming team this season.
As a sophomore last year Sneezy led the Eagles in scoring at 11.1 points per game and is joined by returning forward Josh Lenners who also hit the double-digit per game scoring mark. Lenners and Morrow, a 6-foot-7 junior, anchor what could be a dangerous inside-out Flagstaff attack. Flagstaff went 17-11 overall and 7-5 in the region a season ago.
The Eagles are next scheduled to open at Mingus on Friday.
Northland Prep: Like the counterparts in the girls program, a new head coach takes over. The 2A Spartans now will be coached by coach Brent Hanson. Northland Prep went an even 9-9 overall and 6-6 in the 2A Central in 2019-20.
The Spartans graduated their top-six leading scorers from last year leaving a youthful and inexperienced group. Senior Ryan Riggs is the top returning scorer from last year, but averaged just 3.3 points and 3.6 boards per game.
Girls soccer
Coconino: The Panthers are looking to improve off its 4-7-1 overall and 0-6 mark in the region. The Panthers struggled a year ago to find wins, but return the bulk of a young and hungry team from a year ago.
Likely leading that charge is sophomore Wheaten Smith, who was a star for the cross country team during the fall as well. Coconino is scheduled to open at Lee Williams on Tuesday.
Flagstaff: A young and scrappy Flagstaff team rode the waves of a bunch of close calls all the way to a 4A state title.
Not too bad for a team with a handful of seniors. The team returns star goalkeeper Lianna Albert and star forward Maryin Soto as the team looks to hand head coach Holly Jones a second straight 4A state title. The Eagles went 16-4-1 overall last season and finished second in the region behind Prescott.
The Eagles are scheduled to open the season Tuesday at Deer Valley.
Boys soccer
Coconino: Things got a bit better last season for the Panthers.
The squad had just a single win in 2018-19, then got things rolling a bit with a 3-6-3 overall season last year in the power-points slate and 1-4-1 in the region as the squad had a few close calls with the three draws and three other one-goal losses -- one coming against Flagstaff.
Outside of the power-points slate of matches the Panthers did go 7-7-3.
The Panthers are scheduled to open against Prescott at home on Friday.
Flagstaff: The 2019-20 edition of the Flagstaff Eagles was loaded with seniors. Thirteen to be exact.
Head coach Mike Jenkins has a rebuild ahead of him after the Eagles went 15-3 overall and 6-0 in the region en route to an appearance in the 4A state quarterfinals where the team lost to eventual state runner-up Arcadia 3-1.
Flagstaff is scheduled to open the season at Mohave on Friday.
Wrestling
Coconino: Even with Pedro Billups now gone, there is still a loaded group the Panthers can send to the wrestling mat this year. Cooper French should be able to anchor a solid and deep team, along with Tony Hernandez even after losing a strong crop of seniors.
The Panthers finished eighth at the Division III state meet.
Flagstaff: Just one senior graduated from the Flagstaff program a season ago, leaving plenty of bodies and potential for the program in the coming season. Zach Collins, a 138-pounder last season, returns as the Eagles top option as a senior after he was the lone Flagstaff Eagles rep at the D-III state meet in 2019-20.
