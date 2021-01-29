Winter sports off to rocky start due to weather, pandemic-caused changes

The Northland Prep boys hoops team has only gotten in one game while the girls team has played twice.

Basis, meanwhile, has played just one boys basketball game and is scheduled to play Friday night, but it is currently unclear if that game will happen.

Soccer, being outside and dealing with the snow the most, hasn't had any better luck than hoops. The Coconino girls and Flagstaff girls have both played twice while the Flagstaff and Coconino boys have only gotten in one match each so far.

Even the wrestling teams have had issues. The Flagstaff wrestling team was supposed to open season with a dual meet at home, but a COVID-19 issue with North Canyon forced a reschedule for Monday. Flagstaff has had just one match, a loss to Washington earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Coconino has gotten on the mats twice, netting wins over AZ College Prep and most recently Chino Valley, but missed the last two matches due to weather including Friday's match at Prescott. The Panthers are currently scheduled to host Mingus Union on Wednesday.

Any competitions on Saturday -- the Flagstaff boys basketball hosts Holbrook, the Flagstaff girls hoops team is supposed to head east to Holbrook and the Northland Prep girls basketball team is scheduled to travel to Joseph City -- have not been decided on.

