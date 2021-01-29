Winter sports off to rocky start due to weather, pandemic-caused changes

About two weeks into the winter high school sports season, there hasn't been a ton going on due to the weather and pandemic-caused issues the local teams have faced.
Nothing like winter in Flagstaff, as the past week has seen upwards of 31 inches at the Flagstaff Airport with more on the way with a Friday storm.
This week alone at least 10 high school sports competitions were canceled due to a mix of the massive amounts of snowfall from the weekend -- as well as Friday's storm -- and some were called off due to COVID-19 issues.
On Friday, the Coconino and Flagstaff girls basketball teams were supposed to play host to some 4A Grand Canyon Region squads, while each school's boys soccer team was supposed to have home matches but couldn't due to the field being covered in snow.
The Coconino girls basketball team has gotten in just a pair of games, while the Panthers boys have played just once. Over at Flagstaff, the Eagles boys basketball team has gotten in just one game and the girls team has played two.
Northland Prep basketball had planned to take on Valley Lutheran, but had to call off that game due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocol stemming from the Valley Lutheran program.
The Northland Prep boys hoops team has only gotten in one game while the girls team has played twice.
Basis, meanwhile, has played just one boys basketball game and is scheduled to play Friday night, but it is currently unclear if that game will happen.
Soccer, being outside and dealing with the snow the most, hasn't had any better luck than hoops. The Coconino girls and Flagstaff girls have both played twice while the Flagstaff and Coconino boys have only gotten in one match each so far.
Even the wrestling teams have had issues. The Flagstaff wrestling team was supposed to open season with a dual meet at home, but a COVID-19 issue with North Canyon forced a reschedule for Monday. Flagstaff has had just one match, a loss to Washington earlier this week.
Meanwhile, Coconino has gotten on the mats twice, netting wins over AZ College Prep and most recently Chino Valley, but missed the last two matches due to weather including Friday's match at Prescott. The Panthers are currently scheduled to host Mingus Union on Wednesday.
Any competitions on Saturday -- the Flagstaff boys basketball hosts Holbrook, the Flagstaff girls hoops team is supposed to head east to Holbrook and the Northland Prep girls basketball team is scheduled to travel to Joseph City -- have not been decided on.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.