Winter sports athletes from Flagstaff at the next level

Welcome back to the College Corner, where we provide regular updates on homegrown athletes who compete collegiately in NCAA, NAIA and JUCO sanctioned sports across the country.

In the second installment of the College Corner, we highlight winter sports athletes who are in the middle of their seasons, and also review several fall sports athletes who slipped through the cracks in the first installment published on Jan. 6.

Thank you to our readers who alerted us about the fall athletes we missed in the first story. We had 40 athletes from Coconino, Flagstaff and Northland Prep who occupied fall sports rosters.

Winter athlete information is current as of Jan. 27. Athlete names were provided by local coaches and athletic directors. Did we miss someone? Please notify Rory Faust via email at rory.faust@nau.edu.

Winter athletes

Marc Aruguete (CHS, wrestling, University of Wisconsin-Platteville freshman): Heavyweight is 0-2 for the Pioneers, who have a 2-4 overall record.

Pedro Billups (CHS, wrestling, Colorado Mesa University redshirt freshman): 125-pounder has not competed this season for the No. 16-ranked Mavericks after going 6-1 in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.

Mahala Long (CHS, basketball, Highline College freshman): Has scored four points and grabbed 10 rebounds in four games (one start).

Kiana Manuelito (CHS, basketball, Highline College freshman): Rostered but has not played according to team and individual statistics posted by the Northwest Athletic Conference.

JJ Nakai (CHS, basketball, NAU senior): Averaged 14 points per game in three games and went 5 of 9 on 3-point attempts. Will miss the remainder of the season due to academic ineligibility.

Fall athletes not mentioned in the previous College Corner

Keelah Barger (NPA, cross country, University of Utah graduate student): Took 24th in her Utah debut with a time of 20:34.0. Helped Utah to its best finish at the Pac-12 Championships (second) and posted a time of 21:11.0 for 16th-place overall. Finished 30th at the NCAA Regional meet with a mark of 21:10.4 to lead the Utes to a fifth-place finish.

Nora Blodgett (NPA, cross country, Swarthmore College senior): Ran a 6K personal record of 22:26.5 and placed fifthat the NCAA Division III Metro Region Championships. Individually qualified for and placed 132nd in the NCAA D-III National Championships.

Lyza Bosselmann (FHS, soccer, Gonzaga University junior): Named WCC player of the week after recording back-to-back shutouts in Gonzaga's sixth and seventh straight victories, matching the program's longest ever win streak. Started all 20 matches for the Bulldogs, notching six shutouts and a 1.05 goals against average.

Mark Cardenas (FHS, soccer, Santa Barbara City College sophomore): Goalkeeper played in two games for the Vaqueros.

Shane Lusk (FHS, football, Middlebury College senior): All-academic team and earned the Ed Allen Memorial Award for the senior who best exemplifies leadership. Was part of the undefeated 9-0 NESCAC championship team in 2019.

Zoe Lytle (FHS, soccer, Macalester College junior): Saw action in one game; earned academic All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors.

Maya Shearon (FHS, soccer, Benedictine University Mesa sophomore): Started all 17 games for the Redhawks, notching one assist as a defender.

Samantha Slaughter (FHS, soccer, Yavapai College freshman): Played in six games prior to injury. She scored the first goal in program history.

Maya Smith (NPA, cross country, Brown University junior): Did not compete this fall.

Joacquin Soto (FHS, soccer, Webster University senior): Played in 21 games and tallied two goals and one assist for the Gorloks, who went 18-2-2 overall and advanced to the NCAA D-III tournament.

Guillermo Soto (FHS, soccer, Webster University sophomore): Played in seven games and logged 91 minutes.

Sebastian Soto Duarte (FHS, soccer, Webster University junior): Played in two games and scored one goal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0