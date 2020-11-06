Winter high school sports delayed in Coconino County, others due to COVID-19 metrics

That essentially means winter sports can do conditioning and not a ton else until it is deemed safe.

Soccer and basketball are considered moderate contact sports while wrestling is a high contact sport.

The following numbers need to be met for regular practice and competition for soccer and basketball to resume: under 100 cases per 100K residents, under 10% positivity and under 10% hospitalizations.

For wrestling, because it is high contact, the numbers differ. Cases per 100K needs to be under 75, under 5% positivity and under 5% hospitalizations.

Other counties in the state that are not allowed to start any winter sports practices at all are Maricopa, Apache, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Navajo and Yuma. Just Mohave and La Paz have low enough metrics to allow winter sports practices to begin.

Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai and Cochise are allowed to start practice and competitions with restrictions.

"Schools may begin practice in a given sport if numbers in their area are within permissible levels," the AIA stated in a press release. "Additionally, if schools use a set of local metrics that differs from the Arizona Department of Health Services, that documentation would need to be sent to the AIA for approval."