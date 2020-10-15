Winless Grand Canyon Region teams to face undefeated Coconino, Flagstaff in Week 3

The Badgers have used their leading rusher just about everywhere this year.

"We have to take care of the run first and look for a play action, those kinds of things," Lapsley said. " ... Prescott's offensive coordinator (Joe Kersting) has done a great job over there -- compliments to the coaching staff. We got to be ready for everything and do our jobs every play."

Flagstaff at Mohave

A season ago the Mohave Thunderbirds walked into the Walkup Skydome and handed the Eagles a killer third straight loss that when looking back almost certainly shot down the Eagles' playoff hopes.

Flagstaff is well aware and remembers that loss.

"Cliches aside, we don't change what we do week to week," Eagles head coach Todd Hanley said following practice Tuesday. "We run through our practice schedule, fix what we need fixed. ... Nobody knows better than us that Mohave can beat you. We don't need a reminder."

But this year, Mohave has struggled to say the least. The Thunderbirds haven't scored yet and have lost their two games by a combined score of 125-0 at the hands of Bradshaw Mountain and Mingus Union -- both teams that Flagstaff has beaten this year.