It’s been more than a month since the high school softball season started.

Flagstaff, ranked No. 15 in the 4A Conference, went 21 games, and nine ranked in the regular season, before finally playing a home contest. Wednesday, the Eagles finally got to play on their RJ Baca Field.

“It just feels good to see some home dirt,” Flagstaff coach Ray Hernandez said.

It could even be argued the Eagles still haven’t played an entire game at home. They needed less than five innings to dispatch Lee Williams 12-1 via mercy rule.

Flagstaff needs just 4 1/2 innings to beat Lee Williams 12-1 in the Eagles’ home opener pic.twitter.com/lPPw3YZkfd — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) April 6, 2023

Eight of the Eagles’ nine batters reached base at least once. Flagstaff put up 11 hits and three walks in four offensive innings, dominating from the plate the entire game.

“I think that we played well and did what we needed to do. All the hitters contributed to the win,” junior Gianna Baca said.

Baca went 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs. two RBIs and a steal.

Several other Eagles had solid offensive days. Junior Olivia Lanssens went 2 for 2 with three runs, an RBI double and a walk. Senior Danica Wilson went 1 for 2 with a three-run home run, and also scored in the first inning after drawing a walk. Senior Gracie Schmitz scored two runs on 2 for 3 hitting.

Eight of Flagstaff’s 12 runs came with two outs. Hernandez credited his players for never giving up on an inning.

“It says that if the first hitter can get on, the second hitter can hit something good. They’re all listening to each other, and they know where the pitches are going and they go from there. I’m proud of that,” he said.

Baca also pitched all five innings, allowing just three hits, one walk and one earned run while striking out four batters.

The Eagles were impressive defensively. They committed just one fielding error and made several tough outs when called upon. Among the fielding highlights was a catch from senior Reese Elliott. Volunteers’ senior Tatum Meins hit a solid shot to center field, but Elliott ran forward and caught the ball just centimeters from the grass.

Due to snow on the field throughout the season, Flagstaff hasn’t even been able to practice fielding properly. The Eagles have fielded grounders in the school’s gymnasium, but haven’t truly trained in making plays in the grass and dirt.

Thus, to be efficient in the field meant a lot to the Eagles.

“The different bounces, hops, everything is different than a real field. So it meant a lot that we were able to field like that and make the plays,” Baca said.

Flagstaff pushed its record to 9-1 (5-0 Grand Canyon) with the victory, and is one of just two teams -- including Bradshaw Mountain -- still undefeated in region play.

The Eagles celebrated the win via mercy rule, and the solid play it took to earn it., but it was bittersweet. After all that wait, Flagstaff simply wants to be on the field.

“At this point we didn’t care about the cold. We just want to play. Whatever time on the dirt we can get, we’ll take advantage of it,” Baca said.

Flagstaff will play a rematch at Lee Williams Friday in Kingman.