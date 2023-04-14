Luke Wilson hit a solo home run during the Flagstaff Eagles baseball team’s 11-4 home win over Lee Williams on April 7.

Rounding the bases, he was happy to score an important run. But he still had something else on his mind -- his cousin. Danica Wilson, a senior on the Eagles softball team, has him beat in long balls this season.

“I’ve got to give it to her, she’s got more home runs than me right now,” Luke said, smiling.

That’s the kind of relationship the two cousins have. Both are starring for their respective teams, helping to lead the programs to winning seasons.

Through a win over Prescott Thursday, Danica had a batting average of .375 to go with 29 runs scored, and a team-high 26 RBIs and five homers. The 4A Conference softball team boasted a record of 12-1and stood atop the Grand Canyon Region standings with an 8-0 mark.

“Danica, she’s a great player. She can hit and field for us,” Eagles manager Ray Hernandez said of Danica early in the season.

Through Thursday, Luke has had the lead in batting average at .417. He’d also scored 26 runs and driven in 22 runs. The Eagles baseball squad held a record of 13-1 (7-1 Grand Canyon).

“He’s a great baseball player,” Luke's manager, Kenny Macias, said. "He loves the game and really cares about this program. In the last half of his junior year is when he really blossomed. He’s great for us defensively, and he’s hitting the ball really well right now."

On school days, the cousins often trade barbs on the previous day’s stats, going over major at-bats and moments in their various contests.

“We talk about it sometimes. It’s definitely an internal competition,” Danica said.

“We get to school, face-to-face, and we joke with each other a lot about it. It’s a competitive family,” Luke added.

The pair’s softball and baseball pasts go back several years, before they were even players for their various varsity teams. Both have older siblings who played for the Eagles.

Luke remembers his younger years, when he looked up to Danica’s older brothers playing on the Flagstaff baseball team.

“As a little kid I would look at Danica’s siblings like they were the biggest kids and the best baseball players I’ve ever seen,” Luke said. “It’s really cool to be in their position they were at when I was little.”

At any Flagstaff bat-and-ball game there is often a Wilson family member -- or multiple -- yelling something from the bleachers. Nobody ever quite “forced” the pair into their respective sports, but there definitely was a family tradition they realized early in their lives.

It’s mostly been a good thing.

“All my brothers played, and obviously I love softball. But I was definitely thrown into it. It’s been the best thing though, where I’ve made all my best friends,” Danica said.

She added: “And with my family, I know I have the support. They’re going to be cheering for me no matter what.”

The cousins’ bond is one the Eagles varsity programs hope to bring to the rest of the players on both squads.

Luke said there are often dinners or other events at which the two teams get together. And when one team is off, there are usually a few kids cheering for the other during a game. It’s led to success so far.

“Our baseball and softball programs are close,” Luke said. “That adds to the dynamic here, and I think it’s part of why the baseball and softball teams are on the rise right now.”

Flagstaff softball was set to visit Bradshaw Mountain today, while the Eagles baseball team was set to host the Bears.