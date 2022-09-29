Williamson a leader, star for Panthers volleyball team

Coconino High School’s volleyball team is trailing 24-13 in the second set, and senior captain Hope Williamson swings from the pin, drilling the ball for a kill without fear.

The senior has been on Coconino’s varsity volleyball team since her freshman year. As a three-year starter, she has blossomed into a versatile asset to the team as well as their captain. Panthers coach Serena Wallace has watched Williamson become the leader she is today.

“I think she is remembering the way that (previous captains) led, and is trying to lead in her own way by keeping the positives they had, and getting rid of any negatives,” Wallace said.

Williamson is all over the court. In rotation two, she swings from the outside pin after passing in serve-receive. She then transitions to hit as the middle blocker all in one play. In rotation five, Williamson runs the offense as the setter and defends in the back row.

Volleyball was an easy choice for Williamson. Growing up she had family mentors to idolize.

“My cousins are really good at volleyball. One of them plays in Wyoming and the other just finished playing sand at the University of Arizona. They kind of just inspired me, they were always really good, and I just wanted to be like them,” Williamson said.

Williamson describes herself as a reliable player, but Wallace hopes her future team can remember Williamson and the way she plays the game.

“She plays her heart out every game. If that is something someone could take from her, I definitely hope they would,” Wallace said.

A lot of heart, emotion and energy will erupt next week within the local volleyball community. Coconino is set to take on its crosstown rival, the Flagstaff Eagles.

Many of the girls on both teams grew up playing club volleyball together, but now go to different high schools, Wiliamson explained.

“It means a lot. I just want to beat them so bad. It is my favorite match of the year. It is a really stressful match, but it means so much to us. You just want to win,” she said.

She makes winning plays, and helps others do the same.

After a teammate’s error late in the third set, Williamson brought her team to the center of the court and said, “You’re OK, it’s OK,” with a smile to reassure and reset their mindsets for the next point.

Williamson is working hard to be recruited to play at the next level. She enjoys playing indoors more than beach, but at a smaller college she would like to compete in both sports.

“I want to try to go somewhere big, but obviously it's not all about going somewhere big. I want to try to see what offers I get this year, and then go from there.”

Coconino is currently 5-5 overall and 3-2 in the Grand Canyon Region.