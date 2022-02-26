Wildcats get hot from the floor, beat NAU men's basketball in Flagstaff

Northern Arizona men’s basketball was never able to catch up to the hot-shooting Weber State Wildcats Saturday, and the Lumberjacks dropped their final home game of the season, 73-49, in the Walkup Skydome.

Weber State hit 56% of its shots from the floor and went 9 for 18 from 3-point range, simply outpacing Northern Arizona with a consistent scoring effort. Guard Koby McEwen scored 20 points, and forward Dillon Jones poured in 17.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks did not have a terrible offensive day overall, but shot 34.6% in the second half and 14.3% from distance and could not make a significant dent in Weber State’s lead.

“I just think they have guys that are shot-makers. They have five guys on their roster who average double-digits or close to double-digits, but they’re a really good basketball team,” Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar said.

“It’s frustrating sometimes when they make hard, contested shots,” added guard Nik Mains. “But that’s the game, sometimes it’s just better offense. But we can always be better on defense I think.”

The Wildcats took a significant lead early. Up 16-13 after the first few minutes, they went on an 11-0 run to bring the lead to double-digits. The Lumberjacks responded with a 13-1 run to cut the lead to just one point, however, 28-27 and the Wildcats led 35-27 at halftime.

Weber State was tremendous in the beginning of the second half, going on a 23-6 run to start the period. Northern Arizona simply could not get its shots to fall, and could not score 10 points until forward Ezekiel Richards hit a layup with 6:25 left in the game. At that point, the Lumberjacks could not make up the heavy deficit.

They cut the lead to 19 points, but got no closer in the final minutes of the game.

The Lumberjacks (9-20, 5-13 Big Sky) have two road games remaining to end the regular season, beginning with a Thursday contest at Eastern Washington and at Idaho on Saturday.

Burcar said, despite five consecutive losses, that the Lumberjacks still have a chance to gain some positive tendencies in the final two games. They are aiming to shock some people in the conference tournament when the regular season ends.

“Obviously the reason we play here is to get to the Big Sky tournament and go make some noise there. And we know there’s going to be three or four teams that are going to the NCAA Tournament that nobody expects, and that’s kind of our momentum and our incentive,” Burcar said.

Eastern Washington defeated Northern Arizona, 78-65, on Jan. 1 in the Walkup Skydome in the teams’ last matchup. The Eagles played a similar style of offense as the Wildcats did on Saturday, utilizing their length and trying to create mismatches as the Lumberjacks switched on screens on the perimeter.

In order to steal a win in Cheney, Washington, Northern Arizona will have to overcome some challenges on defense that it couldn’t in two games against Weber State.

“They’re going to be posting up just like they (Wildcats) were, going at Jalen (Cone) when we’re on defense. So us figuring out our rotations and making sure we’re good on defense and everything else will flow easily,” Mains said.

Game notes:

Green honored

Saturday was Senior Night for the Lumberjacks. Guard Jay Green was honored for his contributions to Northern Arizona in two years since he transferred from UNLV.

He scored six points and dished two assists, and had three-point play early in the game that got the crowd in the Skydome loud.

“Jay Green’s a winner, no matter what the situation, the score,” Burcar said,

He added: “He’s everything that embodies a student athlete.”

Aguek makes most of late minutes

Forward Ajang Aguek played in the final minutes of Saturday’s loss but showed a spark. He scored nine points -- including three dunks -- and secured five rebounds, all in the second half.

“I think someone like Ajang you’ve got to take a closer look at. We’re looking for some consistency, and you find a guy for a week or two, and maybe that’s Ajang for the rest of the season, but his effort at the end was great, and that was encouraging to see,” Burcar said.

