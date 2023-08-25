It’s an old cliche that a football linebacker is the quarterback of the defense.

Northern Arizona will get a close look at that hypothesis this year in the form of Jeff Widener.

The longtime quarterback, now a redshirt junior, will be tasked with relaying signals and plays on the other side of the ball. He’s made the switch to linebacker, getting reps at both the inside and outside positions during fall camp.

“It’s definitely been different, but it’s been good. I’ve had to adjust, but a lot of it is just instinct. It’s just like playing in high school again -- see the ball and get to it,” Widener said.

Widener was a star high school QB for the Apple Valley Sun Devils in Apple Valley, California. Before he became a prime offensive recruiting target for the Lumberjacks, he showed potential as a high school linebacker. In 2016, his sophomore varsity season, Widener totaled 89 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also forced three fumbles and recovered three more.

He focused more on quarterback play his junior and sophomore years, but even in his final season he managed six tackles for loss in limited time on defense.

Still, quarterback was his spot with Northern Arizona for four seasons. He played in 15 contests as a Lumberjack, including a handful of starts. But injuries, including a season-ending fall that required surgery, kept him off the field more than he would have liked.

That history of leg issues, combined with a new cast of quarterbacks -- including two transfers in Kai Millner from Cal and Daniel Britt from Montana -- pushed Widener down the depth chart on offense.

But, listed as 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, a solid size for an FCS linebacker, the Lumberjacks coaching staff saw an opportunity to both get him on the field and help themselves.

“It’s just an opportunity to play. He just wants to be out there however he can. That’s what good football players want,” Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball said.

The transition hasn’t been easy. Widener started working with the defense in spring practices. But he’s still learning, and there’s a lot of linebacker depth around him. His future, including exactly how much he plays, is still a bit uncertain.

He’s encouraged by his process, though.

“I’m just trying to learn the defense still, and I’m definitely going through my growing pains right now, but it’s been great,” he said.

Those around Widener have been impressed with his improvement, too.

“He had a fiery mentality. He’s like the tough guy you’d want in a bar fight. It’s part of why we decided he could be a good defensive player, and he’s showing it,” Lumberjacks assistant defensive coach Harrison Beemiller said.

“I’ve been going against Jeff in practice since 2019,” added linebacker Jhasi Wilson, “so it was kind of weird seeing him in the defensive room and the linebacker room, but he’s a smart guy. And it definitely shows with how he uses his knowledge as a quarterback to being a linebacker.”

Widener has been, according to Ball, bringing an extra “toughness” to the defense. He was a physical quarterback when at the position.

He’s stayed relatively healthy during fall camp, but there’s definitely been a few bumps and bruises.

“I was telling my dad about how much my body hurts right now,” he said, chuckling, “more than when I was a quarterback.”

He added: “But it’s all good, it’s part of the new job."

The Lumberjacks will begin the season with a road game at the Arizona Wildcats on Sept. 2.