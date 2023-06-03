The West Flagstaff Little League Serpents and WFLL Snakes met Friday at Mark Grace Field to see who would punch their ticket into the 2023 Majors City Tournament Championship. The Serpents rallied late and won, 5-4, via a walk-off hit from Dylan Schreiber.

The Serpents fell behind early as the Snakes came out swinging. Adrian Crochett led off the game for the Snakes with a hard-driven single, followed by Brisson Burcar's base hit. Ben Clonts drove the pair home with his own hit, giving the Snakes a 2-0 lead.

The Serpents didn’t stay down for long. Two consecutive RBI base hits from Drake Shaffer and Brady Conden in the bottom half of the first inning evened the score.

After the early offensive onslaught, both pitchers found their groove on the mound. The Snakes scored one more run in the top half of the second inning following an error and fielder's choice that allowed a runner to score. On the opposite side, the Serpents tied the game again at 3-3 when Schreiber stole home as the catcher was returning the ball to the pitcher.

Schreiber ended his night 1 for 1 at the plate with a walk, RBI, a hit by pitch, a stolen base and some well-deserved doughnuts.

It took a small ball strategy for the Serpents to fend off a strong Snakes team. They were active on the base paths for most of the game and recorded four walks. Manager Aven Adams stressed the importance of patience and not giving away outs.

“We’re looking for one strike zone and that is it, disciplined hitting at the plate,” he said.

Adams' team was also aided by its ability to stay close to the plate. Six Serpent batters were hit by pitches. Fortunately none of them suffered any major injuries beside some bruising.

Adams was impressed with his team's willingness to take pitches, both outside the zone and directly at them.

“I’m so amazed with this team, and sportsmanship across the board for my whole entire team, that’s what it took,” Adams said.

The pitching performance from Carson Abbey was another factor in the Serpents' victory. Abbey surrendered just one earned run, while striking out six batters without giving up a walk in five innings. The highlight of Abbey’s performance was the fourth inning, when he struck out three consecutive batters after the leadoff hitter reached via error.

The Serpents had several long innings at the plate, but couldn't consistently make the play needed to open up a major lead in the middle innings.

Snakes manager Shane Burcar lauded his team's mentality on the mound.

“I said just be positive ... our big deal is throw strike one and just calm him down and get out there and believe in yourself,” Burcar said. “Just have fun with it, don’t overthink the deal.”

The Snakes' pitching kept them afloat. But, like the Serpents, they couldn't make the final hits necessary to put up big run totals. And they needed to make just a few more defensive plays.

“We've got to be way more intense,” Burcar said. "We had opportunities to end the game in the last inning and we didn’t get it done. We've got to shake it off and play baseball tomorrow.”

The game remained tied until the top half of the fifth inning. Crochett led off with a base hit. The next batter, Brisson Burcar, popped the ball into shallow right field, but the second baseman could not secure the pop fly. Crochett came around to score on the play, giving the Snakes a late 4-3 lead.

Adams began the Serpents' half of the sixth by reaching base via a fielding error. Two batters later, Brady Conden drove him in with an RBI single to tie the game at 4-4. The next two Serpent batters reached base on a single from JT Boeck and a hit batter in Jaxson Paduani.

It was then Screiber’s time to shine. He wasted no time, driving a hard-hit single between right and center to score the winning run.

“That’s a huge victory," he said. "I’m just excited for my whole entire team that showed up."

Following the clutch walk-off victory, Adams took a moment to relish in his team's depth and perseverance.

“I did not develop one kid, I developed an entire team. That is why we are where we are at.” Adams said, “We have deep pitching, deep players, deep bats, there’s nobody that is the best on this team. Every single person steps up.”

The victory moves the Serpents into the championship game on Monday where they will face the winner of the loser's bracket game on Saturday.

The Snakes were set for a chance to redeem themselves on Saturday. A win would mean a rematch between the Snakes and Serpents in the championship.