WFLL holds on against CLL in 8-10 All-Stars district title game

Battling a major deficit late, the Continental Little League 8-10 All-Stars nearly came back against crosstown rival West Flagstaff Little League Tuesday, but lost, 13-11, in the District I championship game.

WFLL, who is now moving on to the state tourney, started hot, taking a 13-3 lead through the top of the fourth inning. CLL scored one in the bottom of the frame and seven more in the bottom of the fifth to get within striking distance.

Neither team scored in the sixth -- and final -- inning as the time expired at the park and WFLL finished with the win.

Carson Abbey led the way for WFLL, going 3 for 3 from the plate with five RBIs and a pair of runs scored. He also pitched three innings, recording five strikeouts.

For CLL, Tekoa Ruiz also went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, a run and a walk. He faced one batter as a pitcher and struck him out.

WFLL joins the Juniors All-Stars team as district champions. The 8-10 squad will play in the state tournament beginning July 11 in Mesa.