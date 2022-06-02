WFLL Camo wins Wednesday, enters City Majors Tournament semifinals undefeated

Brock Cosper’s double drove in two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and the West Flagstaff Little League Camo team won its second consecutive pool game of the 2022 City Majors Tournament, 12-2, via mercy rule over WFLL Red Wednesday at Continental Park to enter the bracket portion of the title race undefeated.

After winning its opening game, 15-0, on Tuesday via Teyan Clerry’s three perfect innings on the mound, Camo needed just seven total innings to win two games and likely secure the top seed in Saturday’s four-team bracket. Luke Huffmon pitched 3 ⅔ innings and allowed just two runs in Wednesday’s game, and said the team’s overall pitching and defense was a strong suit in both contests.

“I just try to throw strikes. If they get it in, my defense can back me up,” he said. “Our pitching yesterday was really good. He struck out almost everyone. And today the team put the ball in play more, so we just had to make plays, and we did that.”

Red scored the opening run in the top of the first inning, but Camo responded with two. Camo ran out to a 9-2 lead after three innings and scored three more in the bottom of the fourth to secure the victory.

As good as the pitching and defense has been, coach Colby Huffmon added that he is proud of the way his team has played offensively.

“We believe in hitting the baseball. It’s all about putting runs on the board and having that approach at the plate. And the kids are getting up there ready to battle,” he said.

Wins aside, Colby Huffmon said he is happy to see more interest in Little League baseball. At this point in 2021, there were just six combined teams between Continental Little League and West Flagstaff Little League in the Majors age division.

There are now nine teams competing in the 2022 season, and younger age groups have more participants as well.

“It’s a lot more fun seeing more kids on the field, and playing and giving that energy every day,” he said.

Luke Huffmon, who has played for many years, added that there are more kids playing for the first time. It is exciting, he said, to make new friends and try to ingratiate new athletes into the sport.

“It’s fun, and we have to teach them a lot, especially the kids that get pulled up into Majors. You have to show them what it’s like. So I try to be even better and set a good example for them,” he said.

Tournament pool play was set to continue on Thursday, with four of the nine teams advancing to the semifinals in bracket play on Saturday. At 2-0 in its group of three teams having outscored opponents 27-2 in the two contests, Camo will likely be one of the top seeds.

CLL Pinstripe 12, CLL Black 2

The CLL Pinstripe team beat its league counterparts via mercy rule in four innings Wednesday.

Pinstripe ran out to an 8-0 lead through two innings. Black scored two runs in the top of the fourth, but Pinstripe scored four more to close out the contest and finish 1-1 in pool play. Black (0-1) still had one more game set for Thursday evening.

Dryan Larsen led the way offensively for Pinstripe, going 2 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs. He also pitched three scoreless innings.

CLL Gray 11, WFLL Patriotic 9

CLL Gray defeated WFLL Patriotic in an interleague battle.

Gray ran out to an 8-1 lead after two innings behind solid pitching from Tekoa Ruiz and all-around disciplined at-bats.

Patriotic tied the score, 8-8, in the top of the fourth inning, but Gray scored three more in the bottom of the frame to lead 11-8 and hold on the rest of the way.

Patriotic scored once more in the top of the fifth inning and held Gray scoreless in the bottom half, but the game’s time limit expired and ended from there.

Gray finished pool play 1-1, while Black (0-1) was set to play again on Thursday.

