WFLL Camo wins Flagstaff Little League Majors city tournament

WFLL Camo got a complete game from pitcher Teyan Clerry and used a late surge of runs to win the Flagstaff Little League Majors city championship Saturday at Continental Park with an 11-1 win over WFLL Black.

After a close battle in the semifinals earlier in the day that ended in a 9-4 victory, Camo was happy with its effort in the final game to win the nine-team championship tournament.

“We had our ace on the mound in this one, and we knew that they were going to come out swinging and we were going to challenge them. Overall our defense made plays today in both games, and especially in this one,” manager Colby Huffmon said.

Clerry 12, gave up one run in the first inning but went scoreless the rest of the way by controlling the game on the mound. His team won the city tournament in 2021 at age 11 -- against Huffmon’s squad -- with a late RBI, and he didn’t have to think that hard about which of the two championships was his favorite in his Little League Career.

“This year, because it was my last year,” Clerry said.

Camo took an early lead, 2-1, after the first inning, and neither team scored in the second or third. Clerry kept up his solid performance, while Black’s Brisson Burcar was great early as well.

In the top of the fourth inning, with just one out, Camo loaded the bases. Gunner Babbitt hit an RBI single, Luke Huffmon hit a 2-RBI single and Camo scored two more on a pair of passed balls to take a 7-1 lead.

“These kids were ready to battle today, and they got on the plate and were ready to hit,” Colby Huffmon said. “I think we put the pressure on the other team, and we know when that happens they’re either going to make the play or not. You just have to put the ball in play and make them do it.”

Black almost scored a run in the bottom of the fourth inning in response, but Clerry fielded a ground ball and threw it to Babbitt, who tagged the batter out before he could slide safely home. That would be Black’s best chance to score.

Camo tacked on four more runs in the next two innings, and Clerry finished the game on the mound. It was one of his favorite memories from the year, but he said nothing could top the home run he hit during the season.

“It was really fun,” he said. “But I wish I could have hit another one.”

Clerry, along with the rest of the West Flagstaff Little League All-Stars, will play in the Arizona District 1 tournament later in the month.

More than winning, though, Huffmon said Little League baseball in Flagstaff was a success strictly because of the increase in participation. In 2021 there were just five Majors teams combined between WFLL and Continental Little League. In 2022, WFLL alone had five, while CLL had four.

“This season, with the amount of kids playing in the league compared to last year, it was a huge difference and these kids put in the effort,” he said.

