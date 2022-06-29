WFLL All-Stars win big in District I first round

The West Flagstaff Little League Majors All-Stars started their District I tournament appearance with a tremendous showing Tuesday, defeating Winslow, 17-0, in four innings via the run rule at Mark Grace Field.

Leading 1-0 through two innings in a game that appeared relatively even early, WFLL batted around the lineup twice in the top of the third. The result was 12 runs and a 13-0 lead heading into the bottom of the frame.

After looking a little anxious to start the game, WFLL’s batters made solid contact consecutively.

“They feel the nerves, feel the jitters, and that’s what it was the first two innings,” WFLL manager Colby Huffmon said. “But the second time through the lineup, that was gone and we really started hitting.”

Pitcher Teyan Clerry hit an inside-the-park home run to increase the lead to 2-0 after scoring the initial run on a sacrifice fly from catcher Gunner Babbitt in the top of the first.

Babbitt hit the second inside-the-park homer of the inning in the next time around the order, increasing the lead to 10-0.

“I didn’t see the ball, and I didn’t know where it was going. So my coach told me to run. So I ran and scored,” he said.

The runs came in part due to great hitting, but also via aggressive base running. At every opportunity, WFLL advanced runners on steals and made what would be routine hits into extra bases by taking calculated risks while running.

“We’re going to take advantage of mistakes, defensively, and our base runners know to expect a missed play and be able to get those extra bases,” Huffmon said.

WFLL's pitching was similarly solid. The team allowed just two hits and a pair of walks in four innings. All 12 outs came via strikeout, with Clerry notching eight and Broden Custer striking out the final four batters, including all three in the final inning.

The switch allowed the pitchers to save their arms for what WFLL hopes is a long run in the tournament.

“We’re deep with pitching and our pitchers did awesome. They were doing their job, throwing strikes and allowing their defense to make plays,” Huffmon said.

WFLL was set to play Holbrook Wednesday at Mark Grace Field.

