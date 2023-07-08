The West Flagstaff Little League Majors baseball team is going to state.

WFLL won the Arizona District 1 championship in dominant style Friday at Continental Park, defeating city rival Continental Little League 16-1. As the undefeated team in the double-elimination bracket, it needed to win just one game in the championship round to claim the title.

WFLL poses with its district championship banner pic.twitter.com/HOeNSp81Z1 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) July 8, 2023

The reward is a trip -- albeit a short one -- to the state tournament, which is set to be take place in Flagstaff. Success in that bracket would mean a trip to regionals, and, if WFLL can put together a historic run, the Little League World Series.

“I think, with our defense and our pitching, we can beat anybody,” WFLL manager Shane Burcar said. “We’re not going to be outclassed. It’s a blessing, we get to play for another two weeks guaranteed, and we’re a few games away from maybe being on ESPN.”

WFLL's bats were hot, and each of the 12 batters reached base at least once in the contest. The team got particularly impressive efforts from the bottom portion of its lineup.

Murph Keck, the 11th hitter in the order, led the way by going 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Ben Clonts, batting eighth, went 3 for 3 with three runs and an RBI.

Most of WFLL's production came from playing small ball. Michael Rodriguez and Adrian Crockett both hit RBI doubles at different spots, but all of the other runs came from singles, passed balls from CLL and aggressive running on the bases. It was a style of offense Burcar was proud of.

“We preached to be accountable in their at-bats. Our kids did a good job to get the pitch count up and get the ball into the outfield, and we had good base running so guys could score from second base,” he said.

CLL's Austin Clouse scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the first inning to give his team a brief 1-0 lead.

WFLL responded with three runs in the top of the second to take a 3-1 lead, and never looked back. Drake Shafor hit an RBI single in the top of the third to extend the lead to 4-1. Then WFLL added four more in the next frame to go ahead 8-1 after four innings.

Meanwhile, WFLL's Brisson Burcar was cruising through the game on the mound. After giving up a single and a run in the first inning, he went until the bottom of the fifth without allowing another hit.

But CLL kept it interesting in spots. With two outs, CLL had the bases loaded. Meanwhile, Shane Burcar had to pull his son off the mound as Brisson reached his pitch limit. Carson Abbey came in to relieve, throwing a clutch strikeout.

“It's 8-1 and you’ve got an 11-year-old in that situation, and he came in and pumped strikes. The game still could have swung and he did a great job to get that out,” Shane Burcar said.

Getting out of a jam, WFLL blew the game away with eight more runs in the top of the sixth inning. Abbey got through the bottom of the sixth inning cleanly to secure the victory.

West Flagstaff Little League wins the District 1 Majors championship with a 16-1 win over its city rival in Continental Little League pic.twitter.com/pywcKKkFXv — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) July 8, 2023

The loss ends the district tournament run and season for CLL. Despite a disappointing loss, CLL manager Josh Clouse was proud of his team’s efforts.

WFLL beat CLL in the tournament’s opening round on June 28. From there, it won six consecutive elimination games to reach the championship round.

“Hats off to West Flagstaff. They’re well coached and they’re rolling and doing some great things. But our boys battled. They got down and got through that elimination bracket and competed all week. There’s nothing more I can ask for,” Clouse said.

The end of the run also constitutes Clouse’s final child in the Little League all-stars games going back several years. He’s seen four Clouse kids go through the system -- three in baseball and one in softball -- and has appreciated what his family has experienced in the process.

“It’s been amazing. It’s hard to believe that it’s our last kid’s 12-year-old year. We’re looking at some intermediate play where they’re not going straight to juniors, but we’ll see what the future holds at Continental. If not there, it’s travel ball, juniors and high school right around the corner,” he said.

WFLL will serve as the de facto host for the state tournament beginning July 17. For the first time in over 10 years, the competition is being held in Flagstaff. Though he would have liked to be playing at state one more time, Josh Clouse is excited that Flagstaff will have a hometown team at the next level.

“I’m glad West Flagstaff is representing Flagstaff in the tournament,” he said. “We’ve got some of our local kids in the tournament. It’s going to be an incredible event. We want to put on a show for Flagstaff and Little League baseball in Arizona.”

WFLL will play the winner of the District 3 tournament on July 17 in the first round.