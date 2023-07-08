The West Flagstaff Little League Majors baseball team is going to state.

West Flagstaff won the Arizona District 1 championship in style Friday at Continental Park, defeating city rival Continental 16-1. As the undefeated team in the double-elimination bracket, it needed to win just one of two games to claim the title. It took only one contest to claim the crown, though, and the victory came in style.

WFLL poses with its district championship banner pic.twitter.com/HOeNSp81Z1 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) July 8, 2023

The reward is a trip -- albeit a short one -- to the state tournament, which is set to be held in Flagstaff. Success in that bracket would mean a trip to regionals, and, if they can put together a historic run, the Little League World Series.

“I think, with our defense and our pitching, we can beat anybody,” West Flagstaff manager Shane Burcar said. “We’re not going to be outclassed. It’s a blessing, we get to play for another two weeks guaranteed, and we’re a few games away from maybe being on ESPN.”

West Flagstaff’s bats were hot, and each of the 12 batters reached base at least once in the contest. The team got particularly impressive efforts from the bottom portion of its lineup.

Murph Keck, the 11th hitter in the order, led the way by going 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs. Ben Clonts, batting eighth, went 3 for 3 with three runs and an RBI, among a few players who had solid days at the plate.

Most of West Flagstaff’s production came from small ball. Michael Rodriguez and Adrian Crockett both hit RBI doubles at different spots, but all of the other runs came from singles, passed balls from Continental and aggressive running on the bases. It was a style of offense Burcar was proud of.

“We preached to be accountable in their at-bats. Our kids did a good job to get the pitch count up and get the ball into the outfield, and we had good baserunning so guys could score from second base,” he said.

Despite the lopsided score at the end, the game was close for a good portion of the six innings. Continental’s Austin Clouse scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the first inning to give Continental a brief 1-0 lead.

West Flagstaff responded with three runs in the top of the second to take a 3-1 lead, and never looked back. Drake Shafor hit an RBI single in the top of the third to extend the lead to 4-1. Then West Flagstaff added four more in the next frame to go ahead 8-1 after four innings.

Meanwhile, West Flagstaff’s Brisson Burcar was cruising through the game on the mound. After giving up a single and a run in the first inning, he went until the bottom of the fifth without allowing another hit.

But Continental battled back. With two outs, Continental had the bases loaded, and a big hit to drive in a few runs would have cut into the deficit. Meanwhile, Shane Burcar had to pull his son off the mound as Brisson reached his pitch limit. Carson Abbey came in to relieve, throwing a clutch strikeout.

“It's 8-1 and you’ve got an 11-year-old in that situation, and he came in and pumped strikes. The game still could have swung and he did a great job to get that out,” Shane Burcar said.

Getting out of a jam, West Flagstaff blew the game away with eight more runs in the top of the sixth inning. Abbey got through the bottom of the sixth inning cleanly to secure the victory.

West Flagstaff Little League wins the District 1 Majors championship with a 16-1 win over its city rival in Continental Little League pic.twitter.com/pywcKKkFXv — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) July 8, 2023

The loss ends the district tournament run and season for Continental. Despite a disappointing loss, though, Continental manager Josh Clouse was proud of his team’s efforts.

West Flagstaff beat Continental in the tournament’s opening round on June 28. From there, it won six consecutive elimination games to reach the championship round.

“Hats off to West Flagstaff. They’re well coached and they’re rolling and doing some great things. But our boys battled. They got down and got through that elimination bracket and competed all week. There’s nothing more I can ask for,” Clouse said.

The end of the run also constitutes Clouse’s final child in the Little League all-stars games going back several years. He’s seen four Clouse kids go through the system -- three in baseball and one in softball -- and has appreciated what his family has experienced in the process.

“It’s been amazing. It’s hard to believe that it’s our last kid’s 12-year-old year. We’re looking at some intermediate play where they’re not going straight to juniors, but we’ll see what the future holds at Continental. If not there, it’s travel ball, juniors and high school right around the corner,” he said.

West Flagstaff will serve as the de facto host for the state tournament beginning July 17. For the first time in over 10 years, the competition is being held in Flagstaff. Though he would have liked to be playing at state one more time, Josh Clouse is excited that Flagstaff will have a hometown team at the next level.

“I’m glad West Flagstaff is representing Flagstaff in the tournament,” he said. “We’ve got some of our local kids in the tournament. It’s going to be an incredible event. We want to put on a show for Flagstaff and Little League baseball in Arizona.”

West Flagstaff will play the winner of the District 3 tournament on July 17 in the first round.