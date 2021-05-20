West Flagstaff Little League players 'excited to take the field'

A warm spring night at Mark Grace Field in west Flagstaff served as the home Tuesday for a Majors ballgame between Team Black and Team Red -- both donning their Diamondbacks-sponsored uniforms -- of the West Flagstaff Little League.
The league has just three teams in the Majors division -- comprised of kids ages 10-12 -- so both squads are familiar with each other. That showed in both competitors’ energy, as parents and teammates from the dugout cheered on their teams throughout the contest.
Team Black took an early lead. Leadoff batter Broden Custer slid into home for the first of three runs in the top of the first inning as Team Black went up 3-0. Red and Black battled back and forth, with Red closing the margin to just one run, 4-3, in the middle innings.
Solid team defense and efficient pitching from Cody Elliott, paired with a four-run sixth inning, gave Team Black an 8-4 victory.
“That was one of our more solid defensive games,” Team Black manager Adam Schmitz said. "We had a few key plays from not necessarily unexpected players, but I like to move my defense around for different looks. And that means sometimes they’re in unfamiliar positions, and I had kids executing tonight even at some of the toughest ones."
The score of the game, as well as the teams’ records, hardly matters. When asked, Schmitz said he did not even know how many games Team Black had won and lost in 2021.
The regular season began in April, with players preparing for the 2021 Flagstaff City Championship Majors Tournament in June and several All-Star events and Little League World Series qualifying.
Mostly, though, after COVID-19 shut down the 2020 Little League season, the boys were simply happy to be playing in 2021.
There are just six Majors teams in Flagstaff this season. West Flagstaff Little League has three, as does the Continental Little League.
Schmitz said there was a dropoff in participation from years past, following the 2020 season being canceled. The kids who remained and got the chance to run the bases on a beautiful night, however, had a tremendous time.
“From all the Little League seasons that I’ve coached, the practice in the preseason gets to be a little bit of a drag. But when we were hitting our first games, I’ve never seen a team as excited to take the field as these guys were,” Schmitz said.