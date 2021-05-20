West Flagstaff Little League players 'excited to take the field'

A warm spring night at Mark Grace Field in west Flagstaff served as the home Tuesday for a Majors ballgame between Team Black and Team Red -- both donning their Diamondbacks-sponsored uniforms -- of the West Flagstaff Little League.

The league has just three teams in the Majors division -- comprised of kids ages 10-12 -- so both squads are familiar with each other. That showed in both competitors’ energy, as parents and teammates from the dugout cheered on their teams throughout the contest.

Team Black took an early lead. Leadoff batter Broden Custer slid into home for the first of three runs in the top of the first inning as Team Black went up 3-0. Red and Black battled back and forth, with Red closing the margin to just one run, 4-3, in the middle innings.

Solid team defense and efficient pitching from Cody Elliott, paired with a four-run sixth inning, gave Team Black an 8-4 victory.

“That was one of our more solid defensive games,” Team Black manager Adam Schmitz said. "We had a few key plays from not necessarily unexpected players, but I like to move my defense around for different looks. And that means sometimes they’re in unfamiliar positions, and I had kids executing tonight even at some of the toughest ones."