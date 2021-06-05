West Flagstaff Little League Patriotic wins 2021 Flagstaff Majors City Tournament

Two players reached base on an error and a base hit. With two outs, Quentin Watkins laid down a bunt, catching Red off guard. He reached first base safely and advanced to third on an errant throw to first. Then, an error on the throw to third allowed him to round the base for a de facto three-run home run, despite hitting the ball no more than five feet. The game was tied 4-4 after three innings.

“He’s a great bunter. He’s blazing fast, so we tell him that if he puts it down fair, you’re not going to get him out, so we used that,” Kirkman said.

Red and Patriotic traded one-run frames in the third. Then Patriotic scored one in the bottom of the fourth to take a 6-5 lead, its first of the game.

They added another run in the next frame and led 7-5 after five, needing to simply close out the top of the sixth inning to secure the victory.

But, with one out, Red’s Kaiser King hit a two-run triple to tie the game. He was left on base, but his hit, combined with a three-strikeout inning for Patriotic in the bottom half of the sixth, extended the game to an extra seventh inning.

Aeneyas Clerry, brother of Teyan, struck out three batters in the top of the seventh, and Teyan’s base hit clinched the game and allowed Patriotic to hoist the trophy.