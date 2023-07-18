After entering the third inning with a comfortable 5-0 lead, West Flagstaff Little League fell to Cactus Foothills, 6-5, on a sixth-inning walk-off hit to suffer its first loss of the state tournament in the opening round at Mark Grace field Monday night.

After strong pitching and a big third inning at the plate, WFLL seemed to be in complete control of the ballgame entering the bottom of the frame. That’s when Cactus Foothills began to slowly chip away at the lead by taking advantage of missed defensive opportunities.

“Our defense let us down tonight,” WFLL manager Shane Burcar said.

After allowing only one stolen base through the game’s opening two innings, WFLL conceded 11 stolen bases through the remainder of the contest -- including two thefts of home plate.

Despite the loss, Burcar still feels good about his team’s ability to play up to its standard in this evening’s win-or-go-home matchup against Prescott -- in no small part due to the team’s strength on the mound.

“To get it right ... we have to pitch like we did tonight,” Burcar said. “We pitched outstanding. All three pitchers were great.”

Burcar’s trust in his pitching staff was exemplified by a dramatic moment before the start of the Cactus Foothills comeback.

Starting pitcher Brisson Burcar, who tallied five strikeouts in his nearly three-inning stint, including two in the third with runners in scoring position, was caught in a bind with two outs and the bases loaded when opposing pitcher Blake Baker took the mound to hit. With Brisson Burcar at 50 pitches, Shane Burcar made a change, bringing in reliever Adrian Crockett.

Crockett’s first pitch came at the game’s highest-leverage moment to that point, and he retired the batter to escape the inning and preserve his team's advantage at 5-1.

Along with strong performances at the mound, Burcar and Crockett combined for two runs scored and five stolen bases, and were key players, along with left fielder Brock Cosper and catcher Aven Adams, in WFLL's three-run third inning.

Cactus Foothills scored two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game at 5-5 heading into the final frame. After the top of the WFLL lineup failed to generate runs, Cactus Foothills right fielder Reid Hamel drove in the game’s winning run in the bottom of the sixth to send WFLL into the losers bracket.

Burcar said after the game that his team’s destiny is still under its own control.

“We told them, 'Before you go to bed tonight, you have to still be a dreamer,'” he said. “You have to wash this game out and come here tomorrow at the ballpark. All you can control is winning tomorrow night.”

WFLL faces Prescott in a must-win game at Mark Grace tonight at 7:30 p.m.