West Flagstaff Little League Juniors win All-Stars district title

The West Flagstaff Little League Juniors All-Stars are heading to the state tournament following a 13-5 win over Payson in the District I championship game Wednesday at Continental Park.

WFLL -- a squad mixed between kids who played in the Juniors division of both WFLL and Continental Little League during the regular season -- went undefeated in the double-elimination tournament and beat Payson twice to claim the district title.

Down 3-2 after three innings, WFLL's bats came alive in the later portion of the seven-inning championship game. With two outs, two WFLL runners got on base and scored on an error. Outfielder DJ Faust drove in two more with a hit and gave WFLL a 6-3 lead that WFLL would never relinquish.

WFLL tacked on six more runs in the bottom of the fifth and one more in the sixth to take a commanding advantage. After 4 2/3 innings from pitcher Caleb Begay, Abiu Chairez came in to close out the contest. He struck out six batters and gave up just one hit and one run in the final 2 1/3 innings to secure the win.

All 11 players on the WFLL roster reached base at least once and combined for just one strikeout.

WFLL will now be facing Arizona's other top programs. The state tournament will begin in Tucson on July 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0