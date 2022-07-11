West Flagstaff Little League Juniors advance at state tournament

West Flagstaff Little League is one of six teams remaining in the Little League Juniors State Tournament in Tucson. The Juniors Division consists of 13- and 14-year-old players.

After dropping the opening game 9-3 to District 12 champ Sunnyside on Saturday, WFLL bounced back with a pair of run-rule victories on Sunday to advance to the rounds of the final six teams.

Tyler Iniguez went 4-for-4 with five RBI and Abiu Chairez went 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead WFLL past District 7 champ Mesa Westwood 19-2 on Sunday morning. DJ Faust and Eli Boeck each drove in two runs, Willie Akens scored three runs, and Caleb Begay went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and earned the win on the mound. Tobyn Phillips, Blayden Cosper and Jace Adams all scored twice for WFLL.

WFLL trailed District 4 champ Maricopa 4-3 on Sunday evening before exploding for 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, with the big blow coming on Chairez’s three-run home run over the left-center field fence. Chairez finished 2-for-3 and also earned the win on the mound, pitching all five innings in the mercy-rule shortened game.

Akens went 3-for-4 with five RBI and Begay went 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBI. Faust drove in two runs and scored twice, Iniguez went 2-for-2, Jackson Clouse scored three runs, and Connor Allen hit an RBI double for WFLL.

WFLL will play an elimination game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Curtis Park against the loser of Monday’s matchup between Sunnyside and District 5 champ Western.