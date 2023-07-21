A second-inning rally was not enough for the West Flagstaff Little League All-Stars at Continental Park on Thursday night, as the team ended its season with a 10-4 loss to Ahwatukee in the Majors state tournament.

WFLL manager Shane Burcar acknowledged after the game that much of what cost his team was preventable and out of character.

“We weren’t perfect tonight. Some of the attitudes could have been better,” Burcar said. “Unfortunately at 11, 12 years old, they weren’t. Maybe the intensity got to them. But it was all with good intentions.”

WFLL conceded five runs in the opening two innings after a series of defensive errors and entered the bottom of the second without a run of its own.

The deficit was on the verge of being much larger.

After throwing three strikeouts in nearly two innings -- though the team gave up runs due to defensive mistakes -- WFLL starting pitcher Brisson Burcar came off the mound near the end of the top of the second inning. Drake Shafor pitched in relief. At the time, Ahwatukee had the bases loaded with two outs. Shafor struck out Ahwatukee right fielder Cooper Bowen on a 3-2 count after an intense at-bat to end the inning.

After a hitless first inning, WFLL had four runs in five hits in the second, including RBI doubles from both Deegan Custer and left fielder Murph Keck. Keck finished 2 for 2 on the night, adding a single in the fourth.

Shane Burcar was pleased with his team’s fight after a slow start.

“I think it says a lot. We got down 5-0 and before you know it, within 15 minutes, it’s 5-4,” he said. “We fought to the end and believed to the end. I think they have a lot to be proud of.”

WFLL couldn't sustain the momentum on offense as Ahwatukee continued to drive in runs. Much of that was due to the performance of Ahwatukee pitcher Ethan Burik, who pitched a nearly complete 88-pitch, 11-strikeout game and was only replaced for the final three pitches due to pitch-count limit.

Outside of its furious second-inning rally, WFLL recorded only two hits for the night. A five-run fourth inning for Ahwatukee capped off a 16-hit performance that included seven stolen bases.

After securing its spot in the state tournament by winning the district championship, WFLL came into the game having won two straight after a loss in the first round. Its two wins in the state tournament placed WFLL among Arizona’s top eight teams and ranks among the best performances for a Flagstaff team in the tournament’s recent history.

Burcar said the experience, although cut shorter than WFLL would have desired, was rewarding for everybody involved.

“It means everything to me,” he said. “They’ve made me a better person and a better coach. I’m just thankful to have this opportunity to be with these 12 players for the last several months.”