The fiery rivalry between West Flagstaff Little League and Continental Little League continued Wednesday night in the District 1 Majors Tournament in Flagstaff.

Dawson Field was at max capacity as WFLL came out victorious, 8-2, thanks to a strong pitching performance from Brisson Burcar and heads-up plays on the base paths.

The game began with excitement as both teams were able to score early. WFLL got the jump immediately as Adrian Crockett led off the game with a stinging double into right-center field. He was followed by Burcar, who hit a double of his own in the same spot to give his team a 1-0 lead before CLL pitcher Austin Clouse could settle in on the mound.

In the bottom half of the first inning, Clouse put CLL on the board. He found himself in a friendly 2-0 count and got a pitch to drive, sending the ball over the right-field fence for a loud home run to tie the game at 1-1.

Offense was the key early on, but defense is what decided the game. Errors played a major role as CLL committed three errors that all resulted in runs for WFLL, which didn't commit any.

WFLL manager Shane Burcar was especially proud of the way his team showed up defensively, considering the short amount of time that the group has had together.

“I thought everybody played good, our defense was solid, just an all-around great game. We’ve had 12 practices for this game and I thought it all came through tonight,” he said.

The score began to open up in the second inning. Clouse retired the first two batters -- the second out coming via an impressive snag at first base from Steele Robinson. Though, after the highlight play, Clouse ran into trouble.

Two consecutive errors and a walk loaded the bases for the bottom of the WFLL lineup. A passed ball allowed one run to score and a double from Jeremy Kekk pushed two more runs in to give WFLL a 5-1 lead. Kekk was 1 for 2 in the game with a run scored and three RBIs.

Clouse rebounded in the third inning, though by the fourth he had reached his pitch limit and came off the mound. Through 3 1/3 innings, he surrendered seven hits, one earned run and two walks and struck out four batters.

On the other side, Brisson Burcar settled in after an early caravan of base runners. Though the beginning of his second inning had the potential to turn sour.

The first two batters reached base via a base hit and a walk, respectively. It was then Robinson who showed what he was capable of at the plate and drove a ball to the second baseman that was too hot to handle. The ball skittered into shallow right field, allowing Levi Brooks to score from second and make the score 5-2.

The next batter, Diego Hutchins, was hit by a pitch and that prompted a mound visit from Shane Burcar. Brisson fell behind the next batter following the mound visit, going down three balls and no strikes, but he battled back to capture a strikeout for the first out of the inning. Burcar struck out the next batter and forced a groundout after that to leave the bases loaded and hold the lead at 5-2.

After the second inning CLL did not record another hit until after Brisson exited the mound. Outside of the second inning, Brisson appeared untouchable. Every out he recorded in the third and fourth innings was a strikeout, and in the fourth he sat down the side in order. In the end he made it through five innings while only giving up three hits, two earned runs and three walks.

Even though he struggled early, Brisson Burcar stayed confident knowing that his team was there to pick him up.

“My teammates were in it the whole game, I just trusted my teammates to make plays and throw strikes,” he said.

The top of the fourth inning is when WFLL began to expand on its lead. A base hit from Carson Abbey led off the festivities and also prompted a “this is our town” chant from the WFLL dugout that continued throughout the inning. Cayleigh Begay followed Abbey with a walk and Michael Rodriguez reached base on a hit to load the bases.

Once again, CLL fielding errors led to runs. Deegan Custer hit a grounder to third base, but an errant throw to home allowed the runner from third to score. The next run came in strange fashion. Brady Conden worked the count full, but struck out looking. However, the runner at first, Custer, thought the pitch was ball four and began walking towards second. CLL attempted to pick him off, allowing the runner at third to score and all runners ended up advancing.

By the end of the inning WFLL had not recorded another hit, but the score had extended to 8-2.

CLL may not have played as clean as it had hoped, but manager Josh Clouse is confident in his team's approach as they continue playing in the double-elimination bracket.

“Same approach. We’re playing baseball, so we have to smile. We come back tomorrow, work on the things we have to work on, win a game and keep battling through the tournament,” he said.

At the plate WFLL showed patience. The team was not often behind in the count and forced the CLL pitching staff to make quality pitches to get out of jams.

“One through 13 everyone contributed to our success. We did a good job hitting, taking pitches, and we chewed up that pitch count,” Shane Burcar said.

No player on WFLL recorded more than one hit, but Brisson Burcar, Custer and Brock Casper all tallied an RBI. As a team they also swiped four bags thanks to Custer, Casper, Rodriguez and Begay.

Now that the local teams have faced each other, they will be tasked with opponents that they are less familiar with in the coming days. Though that does not appear to be an issue for either manager.

“We’re going to play baseball on our terms. Our focus is going to be getting strike one and getting good at-bats and go from there,” Shane Burcar said.

With its win, WFLL advances to the next round in the winners bracket and will face Payson for a June 29 game. Continental moves into round one of the losers bracket where it will face Winslow for a June 29 game.

“Baseball is baseball. Whether we’re facing a fast pitcher or a slow pitcher, our approach is the same. We’re gonna keep our hands back, try to drive the ball center-right and be on time,” Clouse said.