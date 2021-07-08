West Flagstaff Little League All-Stars win Majors district tournament

The West Flagstaff Little League All-Stars won their sixth consecutive game, a 10-9 victory over Show Low, Wednesday to win the Division 1 Majors tournament in Winslow and advance to the state tournament.

West Flagstaff went down 5-2 after two innings but thundered back to lead 7-5 after the top of the third.

Then it took a 10-6 lead after four innings. Show Low attempted its own comeback, scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth. But, West Flagstaff did just enough to finish off the game and win the tournament.

The comeback was much like their effort all tournament. West Flagstaff fell to rival Continental Little League in an opening-game pitcher’s duel on June 28. Then it won six straight, including two games in as many days over Show Low, to claim the title.

West Flagstaff manager Gary Kirkman said the game was one of the most fun he has ever coached. He was “incredibly impressed” with his team’s effort, playing seven road games in less than two weeks.

“It’s a lot of driving,” he said, chuckling. “But we usually show up an hour before the game, but you could tell these boys wanted it. I’d show up an hour-and-a-half before the game and everybody was already there and ready to hit, and I could tell how motivated they were.”