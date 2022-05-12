Wesche triplets shine on national gymnastics stage

Nora Wesche, 12, stood atop the medal stand after an unprecedented gymnastics performance on May 1 in Salt Lake City.

The Flagstaff gymnast won gold in the 2022 USA Gymnastics Region 1 Level 6-7 Championship, the top possible meet for her age group. She beat out a group of about 80 gymnasts from Nevada, Utah, Arizona and California -- split into north and south California -- to claim first place after advancing through a series of local and state meets to get to the regional level.

She became the first athlete trained at the Flagstaff Gymnastics Center to win a regional meet in coach and co-owner Shawna Miller’s 16 years.

“It’s been a lot of fun, but it’s a lot of stress and hard work to get to state and regionals,” Wesche said. “It was fun, but really weird at the same time. It didn’t feel like a huge meet, more like a small meet. But when I won, I realized, ‘Oh, my God, this was huge and I just won it,’ so that was crazy.”

Wesche, one girl in a set of triplets, was joined by her siblings on the podiums at the event, too.

Kate Wesche tied Nora for first on the vault, while also finishing third on the floor, fifth on the bars and fifth overall. Olivia Wesche had a fourth-place finish on the vault, rounding out the family’s overall performance.

Miller, who coaches the girls for about 17 or 18 hours per week, said the triplets gain attention at a national level from coaches and fellow gymnasts.

That they each had their own individual success representing Flagstaff is a major achievement.

“We’re a small-town gymnastics community. There are about 300 who come to this gym, while some gyms in Phoenix might have 3,000. So the fact that we have three in the top five at regionals is surreal,” Miller said.

Each of the Wesche sisters has competed in gymnastics from basically the time they could walk. Nora said she was younger than 2 when she got on the mat the first time. Since then, each member of the family has fallen in love with the sport.

“When I was like 7, I realized this was a pretty cool sport and I should do this the rest of my life and stuff. So that’s what I remember,” Nora said.

The three Wesche sisters -- tied for second-youngest of 10 total siblings -- push each other in practices and meets. They are fierce competitors, but also are each other’s most enthusiastic supporters.

Each has her own goals in the sport, and relies on both their own work and the cheering of their siblings to get them there.

“It’s cool, but when we get home it’s like, ‘I beat you,’” Nora said, chuckling. “At home when we don’t talk about gym much, but when we do it’s like, ‘You’re so good,” and, ‘So are you,’ and we could be triplets to go to college together and do gym together,”

The trio will undoubtedly compete at even higher levels as they age. Miller also hopes their success continues, while also starting a trend of other Flagstaff-area gymnasts doing well on a national stage.

“I’m obviously really proud of them,” Miller said. “It’s awesome to see.”

