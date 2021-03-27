Weber State beats Northern Arizona football off last-second Hail-Mary pass, 28-23, in Ogden

The ensuing kickoff after the Lumberjacks' score went out of bounds, and then on the same play the Lumberjacks were called for a personal foul penalty. Those two penalties gave Weber State phenomenal field position at its own 50-yard line.

The Wildcats first took a while on the first two plays of the drive that ended with two straight an incomplete passes, leaving eight seconds left on the game clock. Then Wildcats quarterback Randall Johnson heaved a 50-yard Hail Mary to a trio of Wildcats and a few Lumberjacks who where there defending in the short corner of the end zone.

Wildcats wide receiver Justin Malone came out of the scrum with the ball and Weber State axed the Lumberjacks' upset bid with a 28-23 killer of a win in Ogden.

Weber State improves to 3-0 and Northern Arizona falls to 1-2 after playing its first game since March 6 -- a blowout loss at Eastern Washington.

Weber State jumped out to a 14-0 lead by the 7:12 mark of the first quarter after an interception on Northern Arizona's first drive and a three-and-out on the second drive. Weber State appeared to set the tone for a another blowout.