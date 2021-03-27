Weber State beats Northern Arizona football off last-second Hail-Mary pass, 28-23, in Ogden

Northern Arizona football is making a habit of close, exciting finishes during this weird spring season.
First, in the season opener against Southern Utah, Lumberjacks quarterback Keondre Wudtee threw a game-winner to wideout Coleman Owen to open the season in wild fashion.
Then, four weeks later in a span that included a three-week break due to a postponed game and a bye week, things got even more wild -- somehow -- against No. 2/3 Weber State in Ogden, Utah, Saturday afternoon.
Northern Arizona took what looked like another come-from-behind win, executing a 95-yard scoring drive following a costly Weber State fumble near the goal line that, following a lengthy review, was called a fumble despite the video showing some evidence of the runner being down before the ball popped out.
After he picked up a fourth-and-short to start the drive and picked his way down the field into Weber State territory, Wudtee punched in a short scoring run and kicker Luis Aguilar converted the point after attempt to give the Lumberjacks a 23-22 lead with 17 seconds left in the game.
It sure looked like another exciting and wild Lumberjacks win, but then it all crashed down pretty quick.
The ensuing kickoff after the Lumberjacks' score went out of bounds, and then on the same play the Lumberjacks were called for a personal foul penalty. Those two penalties gave Weber State phenomenal field position at its own 50-yard line.
The Wildcats first took a while on the first two plays of the drive that ended with two straight an incomplete passes, leaving eight seconds left on the game clock. Then Wildcats quarterback Randall Johnson heaved a 50-yard Hail Mary to a trio of Wildcats and a few Lumberjacks who where there defending in the short corner of the end zone.
Wildcats wide receiver Justin Malone came out of the scrum with the ball and Weber State axed the Lumberjacks' upset bid with a 28-23 killer of a win in Ogden.
Weber State improves to 3-0 and Northern Arizona falls to 1-2 after playing its first game since March 6 -- a blowout loss at Eastern Washington.
Weber State jumped out to a 14-0 lead by the 7:12 mark of the first quarter after an interception on Northern Arizona's first drive and a three-and-out on the second drive. Weber State appeared to set the tone for a another blowout.
Northern Arizona scored 10 unanswered points, all 10 coming early in the second quarter after each team traded punts for three possessions. The Lumberjacks first got on the board with a 28-yard Aguilar field goal and later a big 49-yard rushing touchdown by running back Draycen Hall to cut the deficit to 14-10 with 5:03 left in the second quarter.
The 14-10 score held entering halftime despite Lumberjacks quarterback Jeff Widener throwing his team's third total interception of the half -- all three by different passers but only one leading to a Weber State score -- in the final minute.
Weber State got back on the board in another big way. On the first kickoff of the second half, Rashid Rasheed took the return 100 yards for a score -- his fifth career kickoff return for a TD -- to put Weber State back up two scores a 22-10.
Aguilar connected on two more field goals in the third, getting the deficit back down to just one score where it would stay until the wild final two drives of the game.
Wudtee ended his day 21-of-40 passing for 204 yards and threw on interception. His one score of the day came off the short run in the final minute. Wudtee also ran for 55 yards. Hall led the Lumberjacks in rushing with 142 yards on 19 carries.
The Northern Arizona defense was credited with five sacks and defensive back Morgan Vest picked off Johnson on a potential touchdown early in the third quarter.
Porter returns
After he initially decided to sit out the condensed spring season, All-Big Sky wide receiver Brandon Porter returned to the field against Weber State. Porter finished his first game back with four catches and 54 receiving yards but also threw an interception on a trick play early in the game.
Up next
Northern Arizona (1-2) is scheduled to host Cal Poly (0-3), which was beat by Eastern Washington 62-10 Saturday, in the Walkup Skydome next Saturday at 1 p.m.
Around the Big Sky
Eastern Washington 62, Cal Poly 10
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw three touchdown passes and Gunner Talkington threw for two more in an unexpected start and Eastern Washington rolled to a win over Cal Poly.
The school never announced why Talkington, a sophomore, stepped in for All-America candidate Barriere. Talkington connected with Talolo Limu-Jones for a 71-yard gain that set up his 12-yard TD strike to Freddie Roberson on the game's opening possession.
Barriere took over and had three TD passes, T amarick Pierce rushed for the first of his two TDs and Seth Harrison kicked a 55-yard field goal, third-longest in school history, to make it 45-7 at halftime. Mitchell Johnson also had a 34-yard interception return.
UC Davis 31, Idaho State 27
DAVIS, Calif. — Trent Tompkins scored on a 4-yard keeper with 8 seconds left and UC Davis beat Idaho State.
Hunter Rodrigues was 16 of 25 for 168 yards passing, and Lan Larison ran 12 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns for UC Davis, ranked 15th in the FCS Top 25.
The Bengals (1-3, 1-3) led 20-14 on Tyler Vander Waal’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and retook the lead at 27-24 on Vander Waal’s 32-yard TD pass to Xavier Guillory with 3:42 left in the game.
Idaho 33, Southern Utah 32
MOSCOW, Idaho — Nikhil Nayar threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cutrell Haywood with 7 seconds left to give Idaho a win over Southern Utah.
Nayar, the Vandals’ third-string quarterback, entered the game late in the third quarter and finished 12-of-20 passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns. His passing accounted for all 82 yards of Idaho’s 15-play, game-winning drive.
