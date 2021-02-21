'We were wanting to play 100%:' NAU football set for shortened spring season

"No, there was no conversation about that at all," second-year Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said in a Zoom interview Thursday. "We were wanting to play 100 percent. We would have liked to play eight games. We wanted to play in the fall. We had a secondary schedule with nonconference games if they would have allowed us, but we have continued to move forward. President (Rita) Cheng and Mike Marlow wanted to play, I wanted to play, players wanted to play, our staff wanted to play. We are going to get to play six games and hopefully more than that."

Northern Arizona is expected to play Southern Utah, Weber State, Eastern Washington, Idaho and Cal Poly in the condensed schedule. The Lumberjacks get Weber State, the two-time defending league champs, and perennial power Eastern Washington on the road in a pair of tough games on the slate.

The Lumberjacks get rival Southern Utah twice, to open and to end the regular season at home and away as the Thunderbirds will leave the Big Sky for the Western Athletic Conference following the 2021-22 academic year.

Weber State is league-wide the favorite to win the conference for a third straight time, especially with Montana and Montana State not in the mix. Eastern Washington is dangerous, with the top returning quarterback Eric Barriere hoping to break Weber's run at the top.