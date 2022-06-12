Watson improving as second-year starter at quarterback for Coconino

Enoch Watson has started to assert himself more as a veteran of the Coconino football team.

The incoming junior quarterback is slated to be the starter for a second straight season after earning the spot as a sophomore. After a year filled with lifting and competing in both basketball in winter and baseball in the spring, he has gained significant muscle weight and has become somebody fellow offensive teammates look to for leadership.

“I think I’ve gained more confidence, and my ball is better when I throw,” he said.

Coconino starts its tournament strong. Enoch Watson hits Pierson Watson for a touchdown in the first drive.@CoconinoFB pic.twitter.com/JhVxNqRL2B — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) June 11, 2022

The Panthers, known for their run-heavy offense, have rarely needed a quarterback to do much with his arm. The starting quarterback has served more of a facilitating role, getting the ball to the various runners and making sparse plays out of play-action passes.

Now, with a year of development and seeing varsity defenses on a regular basis, Watson could throw more passes than he did last season, helping to open up Coconino's playbook more. Even toward the end of the 2021 season, he started having more opportunities. He hit graduated receiver Andy Ruiz for a long touchdown pass to put the game away in a 26-7 victory over crosstown rival Flagstaff in the final game of the regular season. He also threw for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his team's playoff loss to Glendale.

It was clear at that point that there was some growth occurring.

Panthers coach Mike Lapsley knew it might take some time for Watson to develop into the football player he hopes he is now. But, ahead of the summer period, he has praised his signal caller’s improvement.

“If we’re comparing him to last year, he’s spent a ton more time on the IQ of the game, also working with the receivers. Last year there was a little bit of a disconnect there, and now he’s extremely involved with coaching them up and building that chemistry,” Lapsley said.

Coconino now is in the midst of the June grind, including several 7-on-7 passing tournaments. Watson aims to utilize the time spent throwing the ball constantly as a tool to help himself and the offense as a whole.

“I think we’re taking big steps with everything that’s going on. We’ve got seniors that left, but it’s been good. It’s very important to work on these passing leagues to get better in that way,” he said.

And, even if Watson has improved like he and Lapsley believe, he will likely not be thrown into a situation where the offense is pass-heavy. The Panthers still have senior running back Cooper French on the roster -- the head horse in a solid stable of runners -- and will take some of the heat off of Watson with their rushing attack.

“We’ve got six different running backs that could all start, so those guys are going to take a lot of pressure off Enoch. And obviously the offensive line does their part, but we’re looking to be more versatile with our backs in the passing game as well,” Lapsley said.

“That definitely helps. It helps to know that defenses aren’t always going to have a bunch of guys back to defend the pass -- which helps me have open spots to put the ball,” Watson added.

Lapsley also believes the Panthers have the best depth at wide receiver this season that he’s seen as the head coach of Coconino.

If the chemistry is being built as well as he and his quarterback say it is, the Panthers could have a much more versatile offense in 2022.

“He’s far more involved with the team. Last year was a growing phase for him, and now that he’s another year in, he understand things more and the guys are rallying around him,” Lapsley said.

Coconino played in Northern Arizona’s 7-on-7 passing tournament on Saturday in Flagstaff. The Panthers will play at the location again next weekend as they prepare for the regular season to begin in September.

