Washington shines, Elliott wins first game as Coconino coach

So far, so good for the Coconino boys basketball team.

Behind 23 points from Ivory Washington and 12 from Memphis James, the 4A Conference Panthers opened their season with a 63-40 win over the 4A Greenway Demons on Monday at home.

The win marked the defending Grand Canyon Region champions' first victory under new head coach Cooper Elliott, who moved up from an assistant coach role while under Mike Moran's guidance.

63-40 Coconino is your final. It’s the Panthers first win under new head coach Cooper Elliott. — Michael Manny (@michaelmanny98) November 29, 2022

“[The win] means a lot,” Elliott said. “Lot of different coaching opportunities, but I've really got to thank Coach Moran and Coconino High School for giving me this shot. Today, we didn’t let them down, so it’s working out so far.”

The Panthers pushed the pace to open the game, opening up a 5-0 lead, causing the Demons to call a timeout with 6:57 to go in the first quarter.

Following the timeout, the Panthers hot streak continued with a 3-pointer from Pierson Watson, as the Demons struggled shooting and were called for traveling. Greenway didn’t make its first basket until the 2:29 mark in the first quarter.

“We were trying to set the pace from the very start of the game and send a message that we’re here, you’ve got to deal with us a little bit,” Elliott said. “I think we did that, I think they were disrupted a little bit.”

The Demons rebounded from the slow start in the final minutes of the quarter to cut the deficit to 19-10 at the end of the first.

Washington had just one point in the opening quarter, but heated up in the second. The senior tallied 12 points in the quarter, two of which came from perhaps the biggest show-stealing moment of the night.

With just over a minute to play in the half, James caught a pass on a fast break and lobbed it off the backboard to Washington, who slammed it home.

@memphand with alley oop to @Ivory_w3 for the dunk! Coconino up 38-21 in 3rd quarter. @NXTPROAZ @EthanPiechota pic.twitter.com/zh0E6cpV4p — J & O Bball Club - AZ Unity Flagstaff (@JObball_AZUnity) November 29, 2022

The play was just one part of an active night on both ends of the court for Washington, who hit from 3-point range four times and pestered the Demons on defense.

Washington was quick to credit his teammates for his performance.

“They always look for the open man, they know when to pass and we know when to cut. They were just setting me up for success,” Washington said.

Greenway continued to chip away at the Coconino lead with a 3 from senior shooting guard Daniel Villani to make it 31-21 with 53 seconds to go in the half. Coconino responded with a James layup to make it 33-21 at halftime.

The Panthers continued their solid play on both ends in the third quarter, as Washington remained the hot hand, scoring 10 points in the period. Washington didn’t play in the fourth, finishing with 22 of his 23 points coming in the second and third quarter alone.

By the end of the third, Coconino was starting to run away with the game. The Demons scored just seven points in the quarter, with the score 51-27 at the end of three.

Though he was satisfied with how the team performed to open the season, Elliott said there is a lot of room for improvement.

“I think there is a lot of work to do,” Elliott said. “Obviously we’re nowhere close where we’re going to get to in my mind or my expectations, but for a first game I was pretty happy.”

The Panthers will travel to Phoenix on Thursday to take on the Thunderbird Titans.