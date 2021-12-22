Warkins Ruddell inducted into NWBA Intercollegiate Division Hall of Fame

Flagstaff resident Jennifer Warkins Ruddell was inducted into the National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) Intercollegiate Division Hall of Fame, as announced by the NWBA on Tuesday.

Warkins Ruddell attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, starting her wheelchair basketball career as a graduate student in 2001. Introduced late to the sport, Warkins Ruddell joined the women’s wheelchair basketball team after learning about eligibility from former Fighting Illini wheelchair basketball coach Mike Frogley.

With this new opportunity, Warkins Ruddell took full advantage and quickly became a star, winning three championships and capping the three-peat by being named both tournament MVP and University of Illinois Student Athlete of the Year in 2004. She finished her college career with a fourth national championship in 2006 and scored 1,020 points in her career.

In his recommendation to the Hall of Fame, Frogley said Warkins Ruddell, “sought not just to win, but she was constantly striving to be her best. She was always looking at what she could improve in her game.”

Warkins Ruddell continued her success with Team USA, winning gold in Athens in 2004 and leading her teammates as co-captain for gold in Bejing in 2008. Warkins Ruddell is now co-director of Flagstaff Christian School in Flagstaff, where she lives with her husband Ben and five sons; Isaac, Josh, Lucas, Matthew and Nathan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0