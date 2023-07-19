After eight years at the helm, Nick Walton is hanging it up as coach of the Flagstaff Eagles varsity boys basketball team.

Walton officially resigned Tuesday, citing some changes in his career outside of basketball that made the travel and hectic schedule of a high school coach less feasible.

“Coach Walton has been an invaluable member of our team as both coach and mentor, and it is with a heavy heart that I accept his resignation,” said Jeannine Brandel, the school’s athletic director, said via email. “His passion and dedication has led us to numerous victories as well as instilled the values of sportsmanship, teamwork and perseverance to numerous students over the past eight years. He will be greatly missed.”

Walton said he is leaving the Eagles with a positive attitude toward the program. He has appreciated his opportunity with the team.

“I don’t know if I can even put it into words. It’s been an amazing run,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed my time working at the school I attended, getting to know so many young athletes, great families, wonderful administration, and great coaches throughout the region and the state. I’ll always cherish my time here.”

Walton said there have been countless memorable moments. Recently, he enjoyed the 2021-22 season in particular, gaining a home crowd and renewed energy after COVID-19 made 2020-21 difficult across the country.

The Eagles went 13-7 (9-3 Grand Canyon) in 2021-22 and enjoyed a six-game region win streak toward the end of the campaign before hosting — and winning — a postseason game for the first time since 2016 with an 80-71 victory over Buckeye Union.

Walton figured this year’s Eagles squad had a strong chance at success with a veteran roster. It was one of many factors that made the decision to resign so difficult. But he pledged to be in the stands — as a fan for the first time — for plenty of home games in the years to come.

“It was a really tough because I was looking forward to this year. We’ve got a great group coming back and they made some big strides over the summer. So that’s been tough to know that we’ve put in a lot of work together to make some things happen, but it means that someone else has a great opportunity with a good group of kids,” Walton said.

Flagstaff’s administration will conduct a search for a new coach, with the goal of a hire by the fall. The Eagles begin their 2023-24 campaign with a road game at Seton Catholic on Nov. 16.

“We will miss him, but know that he has laid a strong foundation for our future,” Brandel said.