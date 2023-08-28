Northern Arizona volleyball split the two matches it played at the Texan Invitational on Saturday, falling in five sets to Prairie View A&M. The Lumberjacks picked up their first straight-set win of the year over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 25-19, 25-10, 25-13.

Leaving the weekend with a 2-1 record, the Lumberjacks are over the .500 mark after the first weekend of nonconference play for the first time since 2018.

In the opening match of the 2023 season on Friday while in Stephenville, Texas, the Lumberjacks hit .283 in a 20-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 victory over tournament host Tarleton State.

This is the first time since the abbreviated 2021 spring season that Northern Arizona started its season in the win column.

Five different Lumberjacks in Sophia Wadsworth, Savannah Bloom, Kendall Robertson, Neche Newton and Karya Suvarioglu finished the season-opening match hitting over .300.

Northern Arizona is scheduled to play the Jacksonville Tournament in Florida starting early Friday.

Soccer

Northern Arizona kept pace with Pac-12 opponent, Arizona, falling 2-1 in Sunday's matchup at home in Lumberjack Stadium.

The Lumberjacks dropped to 1-2-1.

Nicole Dallin converted on one of Arizona's first opportunities of the match, scoring her third goal of the season in just as many matches. Dallin picked up on a turnover from Northern Arizona's back line, dribbled through the box and found the back of the net on the right corner.

Northern Arizona saw a big opportunity from transfer Holly Hunter as she sent a corner kick in from the right side, forcing Wildcats goalkeeper Hope Hisey to make a jumping save with traffic in front of the goal.

Ten minutes into the second half the Wildcats picked up a 2-0 lead off a Cameron Valladares goal. The sophomore forward picked up a pass just ahead of midfield while dribbling up the field into the box and found the back of the net for the first time this season.

Just after checking in for the Lumberjacks, Haylee Phoenix converted off a Logan Maszton throw-in to put the Lumberjacks on the board. Phoenix's goal marks her first of the regular season, as she found a deflection from an Arizona defender and was able to sneak in a shot.

The Lumberjacks continued to push the Wildcats offensively, while Arizona remained settled in while holding the lead.

The Lumberjacks fell in a tough physical matchup against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners at home on Friday, 1-0. Northern Arizona was unable to convert on 25 shots -- nine on goal. Although the hosts were able to focus in on putting more shots on goal, Roadrunners goalkeeper Hollee Hercik made the crucial saves for the Runners to secure the victory.

Northern Arizona will return to the pitch on Thursday at home, hosting Oregon for a 7 p.m. match.

Football

Ten Northern Arizona football players have been named team captains for the 2023 season, head coach Chris Ball announced on the eve of the final day of fall camp.

The captains, who were voted on by their teammates, are split evenly on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. For the offense, Jonny Bottorff, Draycen Hall, Hendrix Johnson, Kai Millner, and Coleman Owen will lead the way. On the defensive side, Kamdan Hightower, Mark Ho Ching, Colby Humphrey, Eloi Kwete and George Steele were selected.

There are a combined 220 collegiate games with 143 starts between the 10.

Hall, a running back, rounds out the offensive captains. The junior has 27 games of experience with eight starts and led the squad with 546 rushing yards plus 344 receiving yards in 2022.

The defensive captains are anchored by Ho Ching and Kwete -- who have 60 career games combined on the defensive line. Kwete was named preseason All-Big Sky Conference and has played in 35 games with 141 total tackles, 62 of which are solo. Kwete has racked up 26.5 tackles for loss, resulting in 131 yards. He also has 16 career sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

The captains are rounded out by a trio of defensive backs in Humphrey, Steele, and Hightower. Hightower is a redshirt-sophomore who earned Phil Steele Freshman All-American status with eight starts last year, ranking third on the team with 63 total tackles. Against Northern Colorado, he racked up 13.

Northern Arizona concluded fall camp on Saturday.