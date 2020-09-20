Volleyball preview: Local high school teams happy to be back on court, hope for success

The nets are up and volleyball is set to start soon. An established coach keeping her program at its lofty heights, a second-year coach ready to build off a strong end to last season and a first-year coach instilling her own philosophy highlight the local teams competing this fall.
If there was any singular theme from all teams, it’s that all of the programs are just happy to have a chance at being back on the court and competing. While specifics such as fan attendance and the continued possibility of pauses to competitions loom, the squads are taking it in stride ahead of the first week.
Although matches are up in the air due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Flagstaff and Coconino County, the teams are still hopeful to get back on the court when the go-ahead from health officials comes -- even though it’s uncertain when competition will be allowed to resume.
Here is a look at the three Flagstaff-bases squads ahead of the 2020 season:
Flagstaff Eagles
Longtime Eagles head coach Beth Haglin has another squad that could take the 4A Grand Canyon Region title and further cement the team’s hold on the region. With star outside hitter junior Gracelyn Nez, who was the 2019 Arizona Daily Sun volleyball athlete of the year and 4A All-Conference first-teamer as just a sophomore, a year older and more experienced, Haglin is pretty confident in the Eagles chances this season even if practice is a bit up and down here and there.
“The kids are excited to be here,” Haglin said. “There are flashes of ‘This could be good’ and then there’s ‘Oh, my gosh, we got so much work to do.’ It just kinda depends on the moment and the day.”
The Eagles are coming off their second straight appearance in the 4A Conference state semifinals -- the most recent ending with a 3-0 sweep at the hands of No. 2-seeded Estrella Foothills. The Eagles went 15-3 overall in the power-points slate and 11-1 in the region, with the only loss coming at the end of the season to crosstown rival Coconino in a close five-setter.
While the Eagles lost some star power from the 2019 senior class, most notably setter Devynn Hatathlie, outside hitter Shea Wilson and libero Paetyn Nakai, Haglin isn’t too worried about replacing the production.
Bridget Bond got plenty of reps next to Hatathlie when Haglin went to a 6-2 configuration. The Eagles coach hopes to continue that when she can to better use Bond’s ability as an attacker, not just a setter.
“I would like to run a 6-2 as much as possible because Bridget is pretty dominant at the net at hitting and blocking,” Haglin said. “She can block running a 5-1, but she is a really good hitter and she’s really smart. I think utilizing her offense in an attack instead of just dumping when she can would be better.”
Like most teams, Flagstaff wasn’t able to get much time in the gym over the summer due to health concerns stemming from COVID-19, so Haglin and her team did some work out on the sand courts here and there just to get some work done.
Obviously sand volleyball is a totally different sport to court volleyball, but Haglin said it had some advantages for her team -- conditioning being a big one.
Coconino Panthers
Coconino got off to a slow start in Serena Wallace’s first year at the helm, but got it rolling late to get the team into the 4A state tournament play-in round.
The Panthers started 2019 3-8 in the power-points slate before they finished strong, winning five of the final six matches of the year to end at 8-9 overall and 6-6 in the Grand Canyon Region. The team lost its play-in match to No. 14 Cactus, 3-2, but left 2019 with some momentum for this season.
“Obviously, I would have liked to be more competitive early on, but I am looking forward to this team being better early on this year,” Wallace said.
Coconino returns its top two leaders in kills, seniors Rikenna Curtis and Brooke Parker, along with fellow senior Megan Hicks -- who finished fourth on the team in 2019. Curtis and Parker led the offense with 255 and 142 terminations, respectively, while Hicks added 129 from her middle blocker spot.
Parker showcased her two-way ability as she led the way in assists for Coconino at 381, and Hicks was a solid force defensively with 49 blocks.
In the backrow, Elyce Palmer returns as the top option at libero with 238 digs in 2019 -- but Parker wasn’t far behind with 195 as she did a bit of everything for Coconino.
Coconino did lose some talented seniors from last season’s roster, but there is a ton of talent returning. That boost, Wallace said, should be massive for the Panthers program.
“I think we definitely are excited and would have been super bummed if we didn’t get this year,” Wallace said. “They’ve worked really hard and now they are seniors -- which is exciting for them but a bummer for me just trying to hold on to that last year I have with them.”
Northland Prep Spartans
Corie Murphy has the unique challenge of starting her first season as the head coach of the Spartans in some interesting circumstances. Because of the delays and restrictions caused by COVID-19, Murphy didn’t actually get to meet her new team in person until very recently when practices on the court started back up.
But even then that is just a slight hiccup for an experienced coach who is getting back into it. Murphy, whose husband is Northern Arizona volleyball head coach Ken Murphy, has just about coached at all levels since she was in college.
Murphy took a break due to her husband's Division I college job to help with their family. But now, she said, the itch to coach hit a good timing to take over a Northland Prep program that went 6-12 overall and 4-8 in the 2A Central Region -- missing out on the 2A state playoffs.
“When our daughter was looking at middle schools, I started talking to some people because I was interested in coaching her middle school team,” Murphy said. “And then all of a sudden one of the parents from last year’s varsity team said, ‘Hey, you know the varsity job is open right?’ and I said, ‘No I didn’t know that, I love coaching high school and I might be ready to get back in.’”
As far as practice goes Murphy said she likes to have as much competition as possible -- a ton of two-on-two drills or keeping score in just about each drill they do. For her, it keeps the practice vibe just right as the team builds chemistry with her.
Unlike both Flagstaff’s and Coconino’s upperclassmen laden rosters, the Spartans are a bit younger. The Spartans have just two seniors and three juniors -- which includes top returners junior Maggie Auza and senior Natalie Hansen.
With such a young roster, Murphy hopes the seniors and juniors continue to lead the rest and get them comfortable with the team.
“We got a lot of volleyball knowledge and a lot of young kids working to catch up to that volleyball knowledge,” Murphy said. “I’ve had conversations with (Hansen and Auza) about making sure to reach out to the freshmen, partner up with them.”
First matches on hold
All three teams were scheduled to open this week, with Flagstaff and Northland Prep on the road Tuesday and Coconino at home Wednesday. Because of the announcement made by Flagstaff Unified School District Friday, it is not currently clear if those matches will take place, be postponed or just canceled outright.
