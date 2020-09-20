Volleyball preview: Local high school teams happy to be back on court, hope for success

“The kids are excited to be here,” Haglin said. “There are flashes of ‘This could be good’ and then there’s ‘Oh, my gosh, we got so much work to do.’ It just kinda depends on the moment and the day.”

The Eagles are coming off their second straight appearance in the 4A Conference state semifinals -- the most recent ending with a 3-0 sweep at the hands of No. 2-seeded Estrella Foothills. The Eagles went 15-3 overall in the power-points slate and 11-1 in the region, with the only loss coming at the end of the season to crosstown rival Coconino in a close five-setter.

While the Eagles lost some star power from the 2019 senior class, most notably setter Devynn Hatathlie, outside hitter Shea Wilson and libero Paetyn Nakai, Haglin isn’t too worried about replacing the production.

Bridget Bond got plenty of reps next to Hatathlie when Haglin went to a 6-2 configuration. The Eagles coach hopes to continue that when she can to better use Bond’s ability as an attacker, not just a setter.

“I would like to run a 6-2 as much as possible because Bridget is pretty dominant at the net at hitting and blocking,” Haglin said. “She can block running a 5-1, but she is a really good hitter and she’s really smart. I think utilizing her offense in an attack instead of just dumping when she can would be better.”