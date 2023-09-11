In the final match of the Lumberjack Classic, the Northern Arizona volleyball team had to go the distance for a third time this season and, in the end, picked up its first five-set victory of the season. The Lumberjacks beat Boise State 23-25, 25-13, 25-17, 24-26, 15-13 Saturday at Rolle Activity Center.

The victory was the was the first for NAU (3-6, 0-0 Big Sky) over a Mountain West Conference opponent since 2021.

"I'm happy for the girls because I think that we have been getting better this weekend as each match went on," coach Ken Murphy said. "We just haven't felt the success that you kind of need. They got the validation today that their hard work is right, and when they play our style of volleyball, they will get the results they are looking for."

Northern Arizona lost the first set, but started to claw back, due in part to some great offense by Hanah Stoddard. Stoddard finished the afternoon hitting .291 with 21 kills on 55 swings. Two other Lumberjacks, Kylie Moran and Sophia Wadsworth, closed the day with 14 kills each.

Anchoring the Northern Arizona defense, senior Millie O'Ketter recorded 35 digs, her most this season. The Lumberjacks out-blocked the Broncos 14-13, with Wadsworth leading the way with a career-high four solos and four block assists to go along with her 14 kills.

"We talked about it in pregame that we needed our rights to step up today," Murphy said. "She [Wadsworth] definitely answered that. Sophia can be unstoppable and took a lot of swings for us today. I am so proud of how she has grown and how her game fits with our style of play."

Both Millie O'Ketter and Stoddard were named to the 2023 Lumberjack Classic All-Tournament Team. O'Ketter, making her second all-tournament team in as many weeks, averaged 5 digs per set through three matches. Stoddard led the Lumberjacks in total kills with 35.

Another Mountain West opponent awaits NAU Wednesday night when the New Mexico Lobos come to Flagstaff.

SOCCER

Extending their win streak to two matches, the Lumberjacks earned a dominating 2-0 victory at home on Sunday against the San Diego Toreros.

"We were waiting for this team to start finding some rhythm and the last couple of games have shown that," head coach Alan Berrios said. "We've got a great defensive group and kudos to them, they're finally starting to show the defensive group they can be."

The Lumberjacks found a strong start to the match with Allison Veloz putting up a quick shot that was blocked by a UCSD defender. Maddie Shafer picked up the deflection, sending a shot just wide left. Just minutes later, Dai Williams intercepted a pass from San Diego's keeper to the centerback and found Veloz inside the box, who scored her second goal of the season to put the Jacks up 1-0.

In the first 20 minutes of the match, the Lumberjacks controlled possession while putting five shots up compared to San Diego's one.

In goal for NAU, Natalie Manzo made her first start of the season. She recorded her first save of the game with 25 minutes left to play in the first half as Ashley Wright sent one up the middle of the box.

NAU finished the first half with six shots while holding the Toreros to two shots, one on goal.

In the second half, the Jacks were awarded a corner kick as Maddie Shafer took the kick from the right side. Joey Lujan waited back at the left crossbar, quickly connecting with a header to put the Jacks up 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining. The tally was Lujan's first career goal with NAU.

NAU held on to the 2-0 lead for Manzo's first solo shutout of the year as she recorded four saves in her 90 minutes in the box. NAU outshot UCSD 16-6 with each team putting four on goal.

The Lumberjacks will return to Lumberjack Stadium on Sunday to host the LMU Lions in the Jacks' last non-conference match of the season.