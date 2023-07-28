The Flagstaff Eagles will have their first girls flag football team this fall, along with their first coach.

Tyrone Johnson, the veteran leader for the Eagles girls basketball team -- the reigning 4A Conference state champions -- will coach the flag football squad in its inaugural year beginning in August. The AIA announced the sport as an officially sanctioned activity beginning this school year.

Johnson boasts several decades of coaching experience, though few as a football coach specifically. He has worked with youth football teams in the past, but not in a head coach role. Still, he played quarterback in his high school days, and the Flagstaff administration believes the team will have a bright future under him.

“Tyrone is an amazing coach, but in his younger days he was probably one of the best quarterbacks we ever had, so it was an awesome opportunity to bring him on as our head coach,” said Jeannine Brandel, Flagstaff High School's athletic director.

Johnson remembers hearing the news earlier this summer that Flagstaff would have a flag football program.

He “joked” about taking over the role, especially with assistant basketball coach and longtime friend Danny Neal. But, as the prospect became more real of the team existing, he figured he’d at least throw his hat into the ring for consideration.

Now, he’s got the job.

“After a little while, I really started thinking, ‘How fun would it be, how cool would it be if I could get back to doing something that I was a part of as a youth and in high school.' It’s the inaugural year and I want to have some fun leading the team into new territory,” Johnson said.

Because there are few teams in the region that are participating in the first year of flag football, Flagstaff is playing in the 5A Conference's Northwest Region, primarily against teams with much more substantial enrollment that wouldn’t be normal opponents in other sports.

However, with a history of success in girls athletics in the winter and spring -- the recent basketball champions and a semifinal appearance in soccer are just a couple teams that come to mind -- there could be a stable of athletes who could fit the profile of solid football players and make the team competitive.

Johnson hopes to get a large group of interested girls that are fast, strong and athletic to fill out the roster. Still, he understands the difficulty of putting together a roster and game plan ahead of the season opener in just about a month. He also has to build a coaching staff.

“It’s going to be a challenge, from practice planning to drills. It’s a whole different game than what I played because of the difference between tackling and grabbing the flag, but there’s still some of those football fundamentals,” he said. “But we also have to be creative and make quick decisions on the field, so it will be a process to build all of that up.”

Undoubtedly, Johnson anticipates some roadblocks, but is excited for the new journey in a first-year sport. The season begins Aug. 29 at Marcos de Niza in Tempe, and the home opener is set for Aug. 31 at Flagstaff High School against Agua Fria.