Vance an experienced leader for NAU football

In his sixth season, Vance has the ability -- if not a duty -- to be a sort of mentor or coach on the field.

“I definitely take pride in it. I try to give off as much free game to the young guys as I can, because I’ve seen a lot more football than they have at this point. And sometimes, being a teammate, it resonates better in a way that’s different than the coach, and you see sometimes guys need that,” Vance said.

He will be pivotal to continuing the perceived upward trend of the program.

Vance said Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball and his staff have changed the team’s culture in the few years they have headed it. It has been an honor for Vance to be a foundational building block in doing so.

“There’s a lot more urgency, a lot more accountability for the individuals here. When you’re dealing with young kids, you need that. I probably needed that when I was younger, and it’s been great so far,” Vance said.

Following his final college season, Vance said, he will finish his master’s degree in educational leadership and travel back to the Valley to prepare for his pro day in what he said will be an attempt to “try to continue to play the game as long as I can.”