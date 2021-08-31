Vance an experienced leader for NAU football

“A lot of times we can get caught up in a kind of self image,” linebacker Tristen Vance said, walking off the field after Tuesday’s Northern Arizona football practice. “Sometimes it’s good to step back and have a moment of humility and reflection of where you’ve been, what you’ve done and being a part of something that’s bigger than yourself.”
Vance, in his sixth season for the Lumberjacks, has taken time in his final preseason to reflect on his time with Northern Arizona and his role as more than just another player for Northern Arizona. At age 24, he is one of the Lumberjacks’ elder statesmen, and has seen the team go from a run-of-the-mill Big Sky team to a group that considers itself a legitimate conference title contender.
He has gone through two missed seasons -- one a redshirt year for personal reasons in 2016 and a 2019 campaign he could not play due to a foot injury -- and was granted a final season due to COVID-19 eligibility rules.
Vance said he has grown tremendously off the field.
Northern Arizona defensive coordinator Jerry Partridge said Vance, along with a handful of others, was as old of a player as he has ever coached on a college roster. The life lessons Vance has gained from his time in Flagstaff have, Partridge said, made him an integral part of the defense.
“He’s the unquestioned leader of our players, with a lot of experience where he’s played and had big games for the Lumberjacks. He’s been through so many things -- personal things and injury -- and he’s got that confidence that helps everyone on the field,” Partridge said.
Never was that distinction more evident than the opening game of the 2021 spring season, a home contest against conference rival Southern Utah. Vance had not played since the 2018 season. He missed all of 2019 due to injury, and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the 2020 campaign by a semester.
After around 18 months of waiting, Vance was finally in the starting lineup. He promptly was ejected from the game late in the first quarter for a targeting penalty. Sophomore Jhasi Wilson, next on the depth chart, took Vance’s spot on the field for the remainder of the game. He held his own, and the Lumberjacks would go on to win 34-33 on a last-second touchdown.
Wilson’s reaction, normally that of happiness for his opportunity to play the majority of the defensive snaps, was telling.
“Normally a guy is excited to have their chance to go in. I was watching Jhasi react, and he was upset that Tristen got ejected. And that just shows you what the players think of him. And Tristen was standing on the side the whole football game, you could just see him rallying the kids, and he was a real emotional boost,” Partridge said.
Partridge said Vance is one of the strongest linebackers on the team. Partridge has been impressed with Vance’s ability in pass coverage, blitzing ability and sure tackling, among other skills. But, after taking the time to reflect, Vance realized his role is much more than just another good football player.
In his sixth season, Vance has the ability -- if not a duty -- to be a sort of mentor or coach on the field.
“I definitely take pride in it. I try to give off as much free game to the young guys as I can, because I’ve seen a lot more football than they have at this point. And sometimes, being a teammate, it resonates better in a way that’s different than the coach, and you see sometimes guys need that,” Vance said.
He will be pivotal to continuing the perceived upward trend of the program.
Vance said Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball and his staff have changed the team’s culture in the few years they have headed it. It has been an honor for Vance to be a foundational building block in doing so.
“There’s a lot more urgency, a lot more accountability for the individuals here. When you’re dealing with young kids, you need that. I probably needed that when I was younger, and it’s been great so far,” Vance said.
Following his final college season, Vance said, he will finish his master’s degree in educational leadership and travel back to the Valley to prepare for his pro day in what he said will be an attempt to “try to continue to play the game as long as I can.”
He will not let himself think too far ahead, though. Northern Arizona kicks off its 2021 fall campaign Thursday in the Walkup Skydome against No. 1 Sam Houston State, the defending FCS champion.
Vance said he is focused on the opening game and enjoying his final moments in Flagstaff throughout the season.
“I’m trying to take advantage of everything. I’ve been here a lot of years, so I know at the end of the day, the opportunity to play here, for this team, this university, is special. So I don’t take it for granted,” Vance said.