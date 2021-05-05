Valley Christian ousts Coconino from beach volleyball state tourney in quarterfinals

“Megan and I have kind of gotten used to being able to tell each other when we can see each other getting down on ourselves. And that’s what made us special as a pair and helped us here,” Popham said.

The second set had some of the afternoon’s longest points, with neither Valley Christian or Coconino letting up or putting easy kills into the sand. Popham and Hicks went down 19-17 and could not make a comeback, losing the second set 21-18.

Neither team could gain a substantial lead in the tiebreaking set. Coconino pulled barely ahead, 14-12, and lost a potential deciding point.

But, the next point saw the Panthers terminate the ball inbounds to win 15-13 and claim court.

“Just to pull it together mentally, to lose that momentum, gain it and lose it again time after time was really amazing. They gave us a chance to have the No. 1s go try to win the match for us, and you can’t ask for anything more,” Panthers co-head coach Scott Dendy said.

The No. 1 pair of Parker and Curtis, in a way befitting of the team match that lasted over three hours, split the first two sets with the Trojans, 20-22, 23-21.