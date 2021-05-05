Valley Christian ousts Coconino from beach volleyball state tourney in quarterfinals

Coconino beach volleyball fell just short of a comeback win to extend its season and undefeated streak in front of the home crowd Wednesday as the No. 3-seeded Panthers fell, 3-2, to No. 6 Valley Christian in the quarterfinals of the Division II state tournament.
Down 0-2 overall after the first two courts finished, Coconino recorded wins with its No. 2 and No. 3 duos to force a tiebreak.
Valley Christian sophomore pair of Kate Phillios and Korah Nordin defeated Coconino seniors Brooke Parker and Rikenna Curtis, 22-20, 21-23, 15-13, to clinch a spot in the semifinals, but Panthers co-head coach Greta Hannemann could only smile after seeing the effort from her squad.
“To be down 0-2 and to come all the way back and have a chance to win it was amazing. I’m so proud of them,” she said.
The first match to finish was the No. 4 duo of juniors Avery Rhoton and Reese DoBosh, who fell behind early and never caught up to in a 21-18 defeat in the first set. In the second game, they traded points with the Trojans, coming ever-so-close to tying the score.
The Panthers had chances down 17-16 and 18-17 to come back and lead but could not convert either time.
Coconino’s No. 5s, junior Hannah Cody and senior Morgan Derr, also fell behind early and lost the opening set, 21-17. But the pair grabbed an early lead in the second, going up 9-5. Valley Christian stormed back, and the set was back-and-forth until the end. Coconino held on to win it, 22-20.
And the duo’s third set was more of the same. The pairings traded points, neither one mounting a substantial lead, until the score was tied at 13-13 in the tiebreaker to 15. Valley Christian earned a side-out to lead 14-13, and Cody’s kill attempt on the final point went long as the Trojans celebrated a 15-13 victory.
Down 2-0 in match points, Coconino’s youngest pair, junior Elyce Palmer and sophomore Hope Williamson at No. 3, had to keep the Panthers alive.
“We do a lot better under pressure, so actually having that I think helped a little bit,” Williamson said.
The pair stormed out to an 8-0 lead in the first set and never let go. They won it 21-13 behind acrobatic digs and immense hustle on every point.
“That’s all we set our hearts to, just don’t let it drop. Don’t let it touch the sand,” Palmer said.
The second set was not so easy, but Coconino won 21-18 to secure the hosting team's lone sweep of the afternoon.
“They haven’t lost a match all year, they have been such an amazing pair there,” Hannemann said.
Coconino's No. 2s, seniors Maggy Popham and Megan Hicks, fell behind early in their first set. Down 17-14, they won seven of eight points to defeat the Trojans 21-18.
“Megan and I have kind of gotten used to being able to tell each other when we can see each other getting down on ourselves. And that’s what made us special as a pair and helped us here,” Popham said.
The second set had some of the afternoon’s longest points, with neither Valley Christian or Coconino letting up or putting easy kills into the sand. Popham and Hicks went down 19-17 and could not make a comeback, losing the second set 21-18.
Neither team could gain a substantial lead in the tiebreaking set. Coconino pulled barely ahead, 14-12, and lost a potential deciding point.
But, the next point saw the Panthers terminate the ball inbounds to win 15-13 and claim court.
“Just to pull it together mentally, to lose that momentum, gain it and lose it again time after time was really amazing. They gave us a chance to have the No. 1s go try to win the match for us, and you can’t ask for anything more,” Panthers co-head coach Scott Dendy said.
The No. 1 pair of Parker and Curtis, in a way befitting of the team match that lasted over three hours, split the first two sets with the Trojans, 20-22, 23-21.
Coconino took a 5-0 lead in the decider, but the Trojans became more accurate with consecutive kills and tied the score at 10-10. From there, Valley Christian won five of six points to win 15-11 as the Trojans stormed the court to celebrate a victory.
Coconino finished the regular season as undefeated the Section IV champion, going 12-0 overall and 4-0 in section play. Overall, Coconino finished 13-1. Having lost the 2020 season to COVID-19, Hannemann said she was proud of her team’s effort and character throughout the 2021 campaign.
“This run was special because they had last year cut short. When you have that big of a group of seniors, seven seniors, they just really want to go out on top and they gave it everything they had,” Hannemann said.
Valley Christian will face No. 7 Chandler Prep in the semifinals on May 11.