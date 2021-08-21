Utah State scores early, hangs on against Lumberjack soccer

Northern Arizona could not overcome Utah State’s early goals Saturday, and the Lumberjacks fell 2-1 in their first soccer match of the season in Logan, Utah.
The Lumberjacks fell behind 2-1 within the first 22 minutes of the game, and could not put enough offensive pressure on the Aggies to equalize later on.
Utah State attacked right away off its first goal kick to start the game. The Aggies pushed the ball down the left side and put a cross into the box. Lumberjack goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran got a hand on the pass, but could not secure it. Utah State senior Ashley Cardozo found the ball at her feet and easily slotted it home for an opening goal in the second minute.
That goal was just one bit of the forceful attacking play from the Aggies. Utah State dominated possession in the first 20 minutes of the game, passing around the midfield and putting effective crosses into Northern Arizona’s box for scoring chances. But, in Utah State’s lone lapse, Northern Arizona senior Madison Montgomery knifed through the defense on the right side and found herself open for a shot.
Utah State junior goalkeeper Diera Walton made a diving save but could not corral the ball. Lumberjack senior Sam Larberg followed the rebound and scored in the 20th minute to tie the game at 1-1.
“If you go 1-0 down you have to chase the game, because you want to win the game. Especially when it’s that early, you can rely on the game plan, but I didn’t feel like it was being executed in the first 10 minutes or so, so we made some adjustments to try to get it back, which we did,” Northern Arizona coach Kylie Louw said.
The celebration did not last long, though, as Utah State senior Imelda Williams smashed a right-footed volley into the Lumberjacks’ net just two minutes later. The Aggies led 2-1 in the 22th minute.
Northern Arizona tightened defensively in the final 23 minutes of the first half, allowing little pressure from the Aggies in the final third of the field, but could not find the right ball to tie the game before the break.
“We made some tactical adjustments that really helped us. And I think we started really slow, so obviously the realization of that, knowing that because we started slow we have to come back, really meant we had to try to get the second goal back and not concede anymore,” Louw said.
The Lumberjacks substituted freshman Natalie Manzo in at goalkeeper at the half. She made several saves -- including a diving effort in the 82nd minute on Utah State’s best shot of the second half -- and Northern Arizona played a much cleaner second half defensively.
Louw said the switch was tactical, not performance-based, as the Lumberjacks are aiming to give both of their freshman keepers game experience as the season moves on.
“I thought both goalkeepers did a great job, and that’s what we need to do, put them in situations where they learn, grow and get experience,” she said.
However, even with numbers pushed up toward the end of the game, Northern Arizona could not capitalize on any scoring chances, despite their solid defense.
A free kick in the 65th minute and a cross from the right side of the box in the 78th minute were Northern Arizona’s best chances for the first part of the second half. However, both flew harmlessly into Walton’s hands to end the play.
Northern Arizona’s best chance late came on a free kick with about five minutes left in regulation. Montgomery put a ball in from the middle, flying into the box where several players fought for possession in the air. The ball landed on a Lumberjack toe but flew just wide of the goal.
From there, Utah State chewed the clock and finished up 2-1 as the final buzzer sounded.
“I thought the team was trying to do what they needed to do to get the goal back, and we didn’t execute it. So that’s where we need to go back to the drawing board and see how we can better execute that moving forward, but we had some chances,” Louw said.
The Lumberjacks (0-1) have a quick turnaround. They are set to play Utah Valley in Orem, Utah, on Monday.