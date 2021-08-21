Utah State scores early, hangs on against Lumberjack soccer

Northern Arizona could not overcome Utah State’s early goals Saturday, and the Lumberjacks fell 2-1 in their first soccer match of the season in Logan, Utah.

The Lumberjacks fell behind 2-1 within the first 22 minutes of the game, and could not put enough offensive pressure on the Aggies to equalize later on.

Utah State attacked right away off its first goal kick to start the game. The Aggies pushed the ball down the left side and put a cross into the box. Lumberjack goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran got a hand on the pass, but could not secure it. Utah State senior Ashley Cardozo found the ball at her feet and easily slotted it home for an opening goal in the second minute.

That goal was just one bit of the forceful attacking play from the Aggies. Utah State dominated possession in the first 20 minutes of the game, passing around the midfield and putting effective crosses into Northern Arizona’s box for scoring chances. But, in Utah State’s lone lapse, Northern Arizona senior Madison Montgomery knifed through the defense on the right side and found herself open for a shot.

Utah State junior goalkeeper Diera Walton made a diving save but could not corral the ball. Lumberjack senior Sam Larberg followed the rebound and scored in the 20th minute to tie the game at 1-1.