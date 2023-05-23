The USA Athletics AZ Fockler 18U softball team won the Tucson Invitational Games softball tournament Sunday in Tucson.

The team, made up primarily of local high school players, went 5-0 over the weekend to win its first competition since the spring high school season ended.

Senior Bella Giurlanda went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, a run and a walk in a 6-4 win over Rebels Select 18U in the championship game.

Sophomore Kianna Butler went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs in the championship game against SV Diamonds in the semifinal game.