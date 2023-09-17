For an average citizen, running in Flagstaff can be rough. I can’t tell you how many days I’ve been out for a run, feeling pretty darn good, only to be swiftly passed by a graceful HOKA-clad gazelle, an Olympic rings calf tattoo mocking what I thought was a decent pace.

My ego deflates with each step, and the thoughts of “What are you even doing out here? You don’t belong here!” begin to rattle through my brain.

Imposter syndrome seems to run rampant throughout the running community in Flagstaff. I have been privileged to train with some very athletically formidable women, and each and every one of them has said something along the lines of, “I only ran 15 miles today.” “I’m only doing the half, not the full.” “I did a big run on Sunday, but it was super slow.”

The negating “onlys” and “buts” frequently rear their ugly heads, making it clear that while we do run, for some reason it doesn’t quite count.

In my current role at Coconino Community College as the athletic director, I get to organize the Flagstaff Marathon, in partnership with Sundog Running. All race proceeds support our men’s and women’s cross country team and help with travel costs, uniforms and other team expenses.

Organizing this race is one of the highlights of my year. Runners come from all over the world to test their endurance on one of the country’s hardest marathon courses.

And when our race crew is out there cheering on the finishers, there is zero doubt that every runner on that course SHOULD be on that course. Regardless of whether they are doing the 10K, the half-marathon or the marathon, they ARE runners. They are all united under the flag of sweat, endurance and mental fortitude to complete a common goal.

The beauty of running is that just about anyone can do it, and no matter how far or how fast, simply doing it makes you a runner. Through my years at this sport, I’ve learned that just getting out the door, putting one foot in front of the other and having the grit to stare down extreme physical discomfort make you part of the club.

However, I can still be guilty of the “onlys” and the “buts.” My running goal this year is to see myself the way I see our Flagstaff Marathon participants: full of strength, ferocious in competition and capable of anything.