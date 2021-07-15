Uniform changes, warm-up policies highlight new cross country and track and field rules

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) implemented several new rules regarding uniforms and procedures for event to heighten safety for the upcoming cross country and track and field seasons.
Similar to the new rules recently implemented for softball and baseball, new language clarifies that religious head coverings are legal, and the coverings do not need prior authorization from state authorities before an event.
The new rule states: “Head coverings worn for religious reasons are not considered hair devices; must not be made of abrasive, hard or unyielding materials; and must be secured to the body and/or uniform.”
The NFHS’s second rule change allows larger logos on the athletes’ shorts or bottoms of their uniforms. A uniform manufacturer’s logo can now be larger than 2.25 inches around the athlete’s waistband.
“In track and field, uniform bottoms are increasingly being purchased by the athlete and not school-issued,” said Julie Cochran, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Track and Field and Cross Country Rules Committee. “It is becoming more difficult to purchase some garments without the logo completely around the waistband. Since allowing larger logos around the waistband has no bearing or impact on the race or event, the committee determined the change would minimize issues related to logo/trademark/reference on uniform bottoms.”
The NFHS also changed its regulations on warming up during track and field events, according to a press release from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
As part of the revision, athletes warming up must run in the same direction as the event itself is conducted, with the exception of the high jump. The goal of the rule, the NFHS said, is to enhance safety of participants.
A note was added to the national cross country rules, regarding single wide lanes. Rule 8-1-1a now states that “a single wide line, if used on turns, should utilize other methods of markings (natural or artificial boundary markers, or signposts with large directional arrows) to assist the runner in identifying the course route.”
“Since a single wide line may not be the shortest route, this change clarifies that other methods of marking a course should be used with a single wide line to help identify the turns and route of the course,” Cochran said.
A recent survey by the NFHS also noted that outdoor track and field is the second-most popular sport for boys and the No. 1 sport for girls in the United States with 605,354 and 488,267 participants, respectively. It also said cross country ranks No. 6 for boys and girls with 269,295 and 219,345 participants, respectively, with many athletes participating in both sports.
The full list of cross country and track and field rules can be found at nfhs.org.