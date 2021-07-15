Uniform changes, warm-up policies highlight new cross country and track and field rules

The NFHS also changed its regulations on warming up during track and field events, according to a press release from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

As part of the revision, athletes warming up must run in the same direction as the event itself is conducted, with the exception of the high jump. The goal of the rule, the NFHS said, is to enhance safety of participants.

A note was added to the national cross country rules, regarding single wide lanes. Rule 8-1-1a now states that “a single wide line, if used on turns, should utilize other methods of markings (natural or artificial boundary markers, or signposts with large directional arrows) to assist the runner in identifying the course route.”

“Since a single wide line may not be the shortest route, this change clarifies that other methods of marking a course should be used with a single wide line to help identify the turns and route of the course,” Cochran said.

A recent survey by the NFHS also noted that outdoor track and field is the second-most popular sport for boys and the No. 1 sport for girls in the United States with 605,354 and 488,267 participants, respectively. It also said cross country ranks No. 6 for boys and girls with 269,295 and 219,345 participants, respectively, with many athletes participating in both sports.

The full list of cross country and track and field rules can be found at nfhs.org.

