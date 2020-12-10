UC Riverside rolls over NAU men's hoops in Rolle, spoiling home opener

Two games into the 2020-21 season and the Lumberjacks have as many losses -- each happening to be this week -- by over 20 points each. It's just two games after a delayed start kept a team with new contributors from gelling, but the early struggles are hard to ignore.

While the COVID-19 caused delays are a part of the issue, Burcar said he thinks that is just it. Not the entire cause, but part of the overall struggles.

"I think it would be more of an excuse than anything, and we are trying to get these young men to have some accountability for it," Burcar said. " ... As I said before, the competing level is not where we need it to be. ... Sometimes you do get hit in the nose and you fall down and it takes a little bit longer to get up; hopefully this is an example of that."

The start of Thursday night's game summed up the contest pretty well.

The Highlanders outscored the Lumberjacks 13-0 in the first five minutes. Luke Avdalovic broke the scoreless stretch with a pull-up jumper. Then UC Riverside went on a 13-1 run, allowing just a single free throw from Ajang Aguek.

It took Northern Arizona nine minutes of game time to hit two total field goals, starting the icy night from the field 2 of 10 -- getting just the Avdalovic shot and a 3-pointer off the hands of Nik Mains.