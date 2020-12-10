UC Riverside rolls over NAU men's hoops in Rolle, spoiling home opener

Things weren't pretty at the Rolle Activity Center Thursday night.
This season UC Riverside has played like a team that doesn't want its entire athletics department cut from existence, having already beaten Pac-12 squad Washington by 15. Northern Arizona, on the other hand, has looked like a team that spent the first two weeks of the season in quarantine due to COVID-19.
Combine those two things and you get a blowout in the Northern Arizona men's basketball home opener in a mostly empty home venue in Rolle. There weren't fans in attendance to watch, just cutouts looking on from the empty stands.
The visiting Highlanders (3-1) routed the hosting Lumberjacks (0-2), 74-50, spoiling Northern Arizona's run of 10 straight home-opening wins.
As Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar put it during the postgame press conference over Zoom, his team will need to do some soul searching.
"I believe in our team 100%, and we have to clean some things up and that is on me," Burcar said.
Two games into the 2020-21 season and the Lumberjacks have as many losses -- each happening to be this week -- by over 20 points each. It's just two games after a delayed start kept a team with new contributors from gelling, but the early struggles are hard to ignore.
While the COVID-19 caused delays are a part of the issue, Burcar said he thinks that is just it. Not the entire cause, but part of the overall struggles.
"I think it would be more of an excuse than anything, and we are trying to get these young men to have some accountability for it," Burcar said. " ... As I said before, the competing level is not where we need it to be. ... Sometimes you do get hit in the nose and you fall down and it takes a little bit longer to get up; hopefully this is an example of that."
The start of Thursday night's game summed up the contest pretty well.
The Highlanders outscored the Lumberjacks 13-0 in the first five minutes. Luke Avdalovic broke the scoreless stretch with a pull-up jumper. Then UC Riverside went on a 13-1 run, allowing just a single free throw from Ajang Aguek.
It took Northern Arizona nine minutes of game time to hit two total field goals, starting the icy night from the field 2 of 10 -- getting just the Avdalovic shot and a 3-pointer off the hands of Nik Mains.
While the Highlanders didn't go on any massive runs like the two early in the first half, the lead continued to grow. UC Riverside hit eight 3s in the first half alone, nearly hitting its season average of nine. The Highlanders went 16 of 27 from the field in the opening 20 minutes while Northern Arizona shot just 4 of 23 and 2 of 10 from deep.
Northern Arizona, which never had a lead, was just 14 of 50 from the field for the game, and went 4 of 20 from 3-point range. Lumberjacks guard Cameron Shelton was held scoreless on just three shot attempts in the first half. He finished with 13 points on 2-of-13 shooting but hit 9 of 13 of his free-throw attempts.
Avdalovic finished with 12 on a solid 4-of-8 shooting night but struggled to get free on the perimeter as the Highlanders ran him off the 3-point arch all night.
Shelton and Avdalovic again carried the scoring load as they were responsible for 50% of Northern Arizona's total points. That may be the norm as the season goes on, but the Lumberjacks are going to need some others to find a groove offensively.
Some life
Most of the night was rough, really rough. But the Lumberjacks showed some life midway through the second half when they went on a 9-0 run.
The offense clicked more than it really did most of the game, as Shelton was able to get looks and actually room to work -- something that was missing all game long.
He shot and made five free throws and a layup during the 9-0 spurt, getting downhill and inside the lane. Shelton showed flashes of why he was voted on the All-Big Sky preseason team in the run.
It isn't saying a ton, but Northern Arizona did avoid losing back-to-back games by at least 30 points for the first time since 2015-16 when the team won just five games. Another good note from an overall rough night, Northern Arizona won the second half 34-31.
Next up
Northern Arizona announced Thursday the addition of a new game on its schedule. It will play Colorado State on Monday, possibly taking the place of the canceled match up with Gonzaga.
Colorado State hasn't played a game yet due to cancellations caused by, you guessed it, COVID-19. Monday's game against the Lumberjacks would be the Rams' second assuming its Saturday game happens.
Monday's tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!