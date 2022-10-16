UC Davis offense rolls, Aggies dominate Lumberjacks

UC Davis football took an early lead against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and ran away with a game that was never close past the first few minutes on Saturday.

The Aggies (2-4, 1-2 Big Sky) defeated the Lumberjacks (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) in Davis, California.

Northern Arizona had no answer for the Aggies offense, which gained 688 yards and scored touchdowns on eight of their first nine offensive drives, including seven straight drives ending in scores between the first and third quarers. Aggies quarterback Miles Hastings threw for 328 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and 13 different Davis players caught at least one pass. Running back Ulonzo Gilliam, Jr. ran for 150 yards and a score, and fellow rusher Lan Larison tacked on 86 yards with another pair of touchdowns.

Davis scored the most points by a Lumberjacks opponent since Northern Arizona gave up 60 points to Idaho in 2019.

Lumberjacks quarterback RJ Martinez and the passing offense ostensibly had a solid performance. He threw for 314 yards and a touchdown. But, with the Aggies consistently putting points on the board, the Lumberjacks couldn’t keep up. They couldn’t finish their opening drives with touchdowns early, while Davis ran up the score.

Northern Arizona reached the Aggies’ end of the field three times in the first half, including their first two drives. But they finished the three opportunities with two field goals from Collin Robbins and an interception.

Down 14-6, and still very much in the game, Martinez hit receiver Jamal Glaspie for an 80-yard reception to the Davis 3-yard line.

However, just a couple plays later, Martinez threw an interception in the end zone. The Aggies capitalized on the momentum with a quick touchdown on offense, and kept up the pace to take a major lead that only kept increasing.

Down 35-6 at halftime, the Lumberjacks were barely hanging on. The Aggies received the third-quarter kick and Davis needed just two runs from Gilliam to go the length of the field and score in under a minute to take a 42-6 lead. The Aggies scored one more touchdown a few minutes later to take a 49-6 lead with 10:41 left, and took out their offensive starters from there.

Despite a lead that was nearly impossible to overcome, the Lumberjacks put together a more respectable second half.

Martinez hit receiver Hendrix Johnson for a touchdown.

On the next drive running back Draycen Hall scored his first rushing touchdown of the season to cut the deficit to 56-20.

The backup offense, led by quarterback Jeff Widener, moved the ball down the field late. Widener scored a rushing touchdown and the Lumberjacks could at least be a bit uplifted by tying the Aggies, 21-21, in the second half.

Now at 2-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play, the Lumberjacks face an uphill -- maybe impossible -- climb to reach the FCS playoffs with four games remaining in the season.

Northern Arizona will visit Idaho State on Oct. 22. The Bengals (1-6, 1-3 Big Sky) picked up their first win of the season with a 40-31 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday.